Booger Brown Completes the Road to the Horse 2019 Wild Card Line Up

An Alabama horseman currently starring in a reality television series has been named to the 2019 Road To The Horse Wild Card competition.

Booger Brown, of Geneva, Alabama, will join fellow Road to the Horse Wild Cards Ben Baldus and Wade Black

Brown may be known as a fan-favorite on the INSP television network show ‘The Cowboy Way,’ but this fourth-generation rancher has dedicated his life to understanding the horse.

“I can’t be more excited to be accepted as a Road to the Horse 2019 Wild Card. My motto has always been, ‘If you’re going to make it, you can’t fake it, you have to live it.’ There’s no doubt that being a Road to the Horse Wild Card is exactly where I need to be,” Brown said in a statement. “I consider the opportunity to compete at Road to the Horse a great accomplishment, no matter what the outcome turns out to be.”

Brown is an accomplished horseman and renowned horse trainer, who has trained and shown cutting horses and various types of performance horses. He is a clinic instructor and hosts horsemanship clinics across the country. He has a love for all animals and is well respected and trusted within the horse community, with many asking for his assistance when they are having challenges with their horses.

Brown is one of the stars of the award winning and fan-favorite series ‘The Cowboy Way,’ which can be seen on the general entertainment television network INSP. He lives in Alabama with his wife, Jaclyn, and their son, Matthew.

“We are delighted to announce Booger Brown as the third and final contestant in the Wild Card competition for 2019,” says Western Horseman Publisher Ernie King. “With the addition of Booger, we have completed a line-up of competitors that will display great horsemanship, and bring some excitement as well.”

The Wild Card competitors will take center stage each morning prior to the start of the main Road to the Horse 2019 competition. Fans can watch every minute of colt-starting action from these talented first-time competitors, as they each bring their own unique style of horsemanship to Road to the Horse. They will start an untouched 6666 Ranch colt during three days of competition, and the winner is guaranteed a much-sought-after competitor position at Road to the Horse 2020.

For the first time in the history of the event, two past Road to the Horse champions will go head-to-head in a battle for the 2019 World Championship of Colt Starting title. Road to the Horse 2016 World Champion and National Reined Cow Horse Association Snaffle Bit Futurity Champion Nick Dowers will challenge international showjumping sensation and two-time Road to the Horse World Champion Vicki Wilson for the title at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky from March 22–24.

Road to the Horse 2019 tickets are available online at RoadtotheHorse.com or by calling 800-514-3849. For sponsorship information, please contact Kathryn Barkey at [email protected] or call 970.554.2032.

For more news and information from the Western performance horse industry, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.