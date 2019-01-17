AQHA Seeking Entries For Best Remuda Award

The time to nominate ranches that raise outstanding American Quarter Horses is running out. Submissions for the Zoetis American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Best Remuda Award and AQHA International Best Remuda Award are due March 1.

The program is intended to honor ranches that raise outstanding ranch horses, horses, which have made contributions to the heritage of the American Quarter Horse.

“AQHA and Zoetis are proud of this prestigious award,” AQHA Executive Vice President Craig Huffhines said in a statement. “Ranchers work hard to raise the right kind of horses and this award is one way we can recognize their loyalty and their contributions to the breed.”

Applicants for the 2019 Zoetis AQHA Best Remuda Award must be a ranch that owns five or more registered American Quarter Horse mares used to produce horses for ranch work and breed and register at least five foals annually. They also must be member sof AQHA and a Zoetis AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeder. Previous recipients may not reapply; however, previous applicants are encouraged to reapply. To apply for the award, download an application from aqha.com.

Click here to print out an application form and for more nomination guidelines.

The award, presented by AQHA Corporate Partner Zoetis, made its debut in 1992 when Haythorn Land & Cattle Co. of Arthur, Nebraska, took home the honor. Since the award’s inception, more than 25 ranches have been recognized for their efforts in raising American Quarter Horses.

“AQHA is also excited to present the International Best Remuda Award, which started in 2018, to highlight ranches outside of the United States that are producing American Quarter Horses to use on the ranch,” said Huffhines.

For the International Best Remuda Award, the applying ranches must be located outside of the United States, and the AQHA member must have five or more registered American Quarter Horse mares. The mares must be used to produce horses for ranch work and the ranch must breed and register at least five foals annually. For a full list of criteria, view the International Best Remuda Award application.

Last year, the 2018 Zoetis AQHA Best Remuda Award was presented to Wagonhound Land & Livestock of Douglas, Wyoming. Watch the 2018 Zoetis AQHA Best Remuda Award winner video. The inaugural International Best Remuda Award was presented to La Media Suerta of Uruguay. Watch the 2018 AQHA International Best Remuda Award winner video.

These awards were formally presented during the 2018 Working Ranch Cowboys Association World Championship Ranch Rodeo in November in Amarillo. The winners also will be recognized at the 2019 AQHA Convention scheduled for March 8-11 in Fort Worth, Texas. Wagonhound Land & Livestock, which is an Equi-State Elite $2 Million Breeder and owns Equi-Stat Elite $11 Million Sire WR This Cats Smart, will also be recognized during the 2018 National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Convention in February in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Visit www.aqha.com/ranching for more information on the Zoetis AQHA Best Remuda Award and International Best Remuda Award.

