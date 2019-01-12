AHC to Offer Internships in 2019

In 2019, the American Horse Council (AHC) will again offer internship programs available to both high school and college students. Students will be eligible to apply to one internship per year in the AHC Internship Program.

“We feel that offering an internship is a great way for students to understand exactly what it is the AHC does here in D.C. and educate the next generation to advocate on behalf of the industry, be it at the local, state or national level,” said AHC President Julie Broadway.

The three types of internships available are:

One- or two-week shadowing program: allows students to gain a broader understanding of the AHC with a focus on expanding knowledge of the equine industry and policymaking. Transportation and housing not included; stipend of $250 available to offset expenses. Open to high school and college students. One- or two-month internship: includes overview of AHC. Student would conduct a research project and write a white paper on a specific topic of interest for academic credit, or learn about a focus area and provide support for initiatives related to that subject matter. Transportation and housing not included; stipend of $500/month available to offset expenses. Open to college students. Semester internship: includes overview of AHC, research project and white paper for academic credit and attendance at annual AHC meeting. Transportation and housing not included; stipend of $500/month available to offset expenses. Open to college students.

There are also several focus areas to choose from (some in the D.C. office and others with partner organizations): Policy & Legislative, Health & Regulatory, Marketing/Communications, Equine Disease Communication (located at American Association of Equine Practitioners’ office in Lexington, Kentucky), or Equine Welfare.

“We encourage those that apply for these internships to also join at the Student Membership level in order to be fully engaged in their experience,” said AHC’s membership coordinator Emily Brockway. “That way the candidate will be able to see the relationship between the work that we do and the information that is shared with members.”

Please visit the AHC website for more details and to download the application form. For more information about the internship program, please contact the AHC.