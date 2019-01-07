AAEP Launches Campaign To Celebrate “Good Works” of Veterinarians

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) is looking for outstanding veterinarians who are doing good for the horse industry. It’s asking horse owners and organizations to nominate veterinarians who have contributed services or resources to benefit horses.

Called the Good Works Campaign, the program will feature AAEP-member veterinarians whose volunteer efforts are positively impacting the equine community. According to a 2017 AAEP Veterinary Volunteerism survey, 95 percent of members had served as a volunteer, donated goods or services, made monetary contributions or assisted the equine community beyond their daily work responsibilities.

Each month, the AAEP will select a veterinarian nominated by a horse owner or organization for special recognition. Monthly honorees will be considered for the 2019 Good Works Award, which will be be presented during the 65th Annual Convention in Denver, Colo. The deadline for horse owners and organizations to nominate a veterinarian for January is Jan. 31.

Click here to view the nomination form.

The AAEP defines “good works” as selfless acts of giving back to the horse, for the sake of the horse and people they serve. Examples of “good works” may include:

* Offering free or low-cost vaccinations or veterinary services to a community

* Volunteering services or resources at an equine rescue or retirement facility or therapeutic riding center

* Contributing funds to support an equine-related benevolent program

* Participating in educational programs for youth equine organizations

* Educating horse owners about proper horse health care

* Helping working equids locally or abroad

The veterinarian selected each month will be featured on the AAEP’s website and social media.

To discover the Good Works of AAEP veterinarians or nominate a Good Works candidate, visit the AAEP website. For more information on nominating a veterinarian for this program, contact Michelle Behm, AAEP communications coordinator, at [email protected]

