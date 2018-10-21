Yearling Hits Six Figures at NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity Sales

A sorrel yearling colt was the star of the two-day National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Sales, hosted by Western Bloodstock Ltd. in Fort Worth, Texas, Oct. 19-20. He earned a round of applause from sale attendees when the hammer fell at $100,000.

Consigned as Hip No. 2095 by Wes and Lindy Ashlock, Roadreyge was a stout specimen sired by Equi-Stat Elite $4 Million Sire Dual Smart Rey. He was purchased by Richard Gober, of Oklahoma, with Doug Carpenter acting as an agent.

Roadreyge is out of the Peptoboonsmal mare Princess Clarence, who garnered more than $46,000 in her own performance career. Along with a berth in the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Super Stakes Open finals, Princess Clarence secured the Derby Open Reserve Championship at The Cattlemen’s in 2011.

She is the dam of two performance-age foals, including the Spots Hot gelding Spur That Spot – an earner of nearly $40,000 – and a 3-year-old by Equi-Stat Elite $22 Million Sire Metallic Cat.

Miss Woody Two Shoes (by High Brow Cat) is Roadreyge’s second dam. An earner of $143,634 in her own right, she is the producer of offspring with nearly $450,000 in earnings. Her leading performer is NCHA Futurity Open top 10 finisher Lou Lou Louise ($118,221), a daughter of Dual Smart Rey.

Hip No. 1007, One Shiney Metallic, who sold during the Performance Horse Sale on Oct. 19, was the sale’s second-highest seller overall at $64,000. Consigned by Shadow Oak Ranch, the 3-year-old palomino stallion went to Don and Teresa Martin, of Vernon, Texas.

One Shiney Metallic, who remained in the seller’s name through the end of the Snaffle Bit Futurity, arrived in Fort Worth with 1.5 American Quarter Horse Association reining points to his credit. The son of Metallic Cat left the city a money-earner after finishing 13th with Corey Cushing in the Futurity Open finals. The duo earned a 641.5 composite score (215.5 herd/216.5 rein/209.5 cow) and a $13,500 paycheck.

Out of One Shiney Rey (Dual Rey x Shiney Shorty x Shorty Lena), One Shiney Metallic is a half-brother to two performers – reined cow horse Shes Too Shiney ($7,892, by Boon Too Suen) and cutter Meradas Rey Of Gold ($3,550, by Cats Merada).

Redneck Royalty sold as Hip No. 2115 for $60,000. The yearling colt (Smooth As A Cat x Royal Red Pepto x Peptoboonsal), who was consigned by Beechfork Ranch, rounded out the sale’s top three sellers. He went home to California with buyer Janet Handtmann.

