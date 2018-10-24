Western Horseman Becomes Inaugural Sponsor of Art of the Cowgirl

Western Horseman, the world’s leading horse magazine, is breaking new ground again as it joins with Art of the Cowgirl in promoting the talents and skills of the cowgirl.

In print since 1936, Western Horseman has long been regarded as the magazine of the West, with articles and information that not only keep its readers informed and engaged but continue to shed light on those who are carrying on with the highly-valued and matchless traditions in the Western lifestyle.

“Art of the Cowgirl is not only an event, but a movement we are glad to be a part of in recognizing women fully engaged in the Western lifestyle,” said Publisher Ernie King. “More than 10 years ago, Western Horseman was the first to recognize women of the West within its pages, and this is one more component of our goal to continue to celebrate women in the Western lifestyle.”

Tammy Pate, founder and creator of Art of the Cowgirl, noted that Western Horseman’s support rests on its long-held values.

“Western Horseman has always been on the front lines when it came to supporting the Western lifestyle and those who live it,” she said. “It is an incredible honor to have this iconic publication join our family, and we are inviting everyone, men and women, to be a part of this event and help support emerging artists through our fellowship program.”

Art of the Cowgirl will come to life Feb. 8-10 in Phoenix, Arizona, at Corona Ranch and will feature master artists in a number of fields, including engraving, saddle making, boot making, rawhide braiding and horsemanship. The event will also feature an art auction, an approved All Women’s Ranch Rodeo and an Elite Ranch Horse Sale.

Tickets are available in single day or full weekend passes and can be purchased online at www.ArtOfTheCowgirl.com or at the gate for a slightly higher fee during the event.

To learn more, go to ArtOfTheCowgirl.com or call 406.780.0566.