The Scoop on Spurs: How to Make Sure Your Spurs Fit Correctly

Spurs are a very popular piece of riding equipment, and when used correctly they can be a highly effective aid in cueing your horse. Spurs can come in all kinds of sizes, styles, and can even have special custom attributes added on to personalize them. According to Dennis Moreland Tack, the one thing that all spurs should have in common is correct fit to ensure they are working properly for you to better communicate with your horse.

You want your spurs http://bit.ly/DMTackSpurs to be adjusted to slide on your boots easily and rest on the spur ledges. They should be a little bit wider than the heels of your boots so they are able to move slightly up and down. They should not be so loose that they fall down below the spur ledge onto your heel bases. On the other hand, they shouldn’t be so tight they won’t move up and down at all. Spurs that are so tight that they can’t move on the boot will end up hurting your feet or even damaging your boot. A good pair of spurs made of high-quality steel will be heavy enough that when they’re adjusted correctly they will always fall back into place.

A helpful tip if you need to make spur bands wider is to place the ends of the bands over the outside of a vise’s jaws to widen them. Slowly rotate the handle until your spur bands expand. Keep in mind you will need to spread them farther than the desired width as the steel is somewhat dynamic and will spring back slightly when the vise pressure is released. If you need to make your spur bands narrower, place the ends of the bands on the inside of the jaws of a vise and rotate the handle to tighten them. You can line jaws of the vise in a soft plastic material, a tough piece of cloth, or a piece of leather to protect the outside of your spur bands.

Although use of leg aids or cues is beyond the scope of this writing, it should be remembered as a general rule of good horsemanship they are used in the order of lightest to strongest and only used until you get a response from your horse. While keeping heels down, start by applying pressure with the side of your leg or foot, and if you get no response then gently press with the side (shank) of the spur. If you still get no response turn your toes outward so the rowels can be used. The strength of the spur cue can be gradually increased until the horse responds. Release the pressure to reward your horse for the correct effort. For help with proper cue and aid use, Dennis Moreland Tack recommends consulting with a professional instructor.

