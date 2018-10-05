The Benefits of a Properly Fitted Breast Collar

Over time breast collars have generally become considered an optional item on a saddle according to Dennis Moreland at Dennis Moreland Tack. However, if you ride in disciplines where horses make quick stops and turns with powerful acceleration out of the turns, such as cow horse, barrel racing or roping, to name a few, you may already know how important breast collars are. They help keep your saddle centered and secure on your horses back as it powers through the maneuvers. One of the key components to making sure your breast collar is working to its best potential and to ensure safety is all in the way it fits on your horse.

A breast collar http://bit.ly/2ePVq8i that fits and is adjusted correctly will prevent your saddle from rolling sideways or slipping back. A good fitting breast collar allows enough movement of the saddle for your horse to make correct and powerful maneuvers while it helps hold the saddle and rider right where they need to be. Having a breast collar also helps you to not have to cinch up as tightly. This is especially true on horses with low withers, which is often the case on young colts.

Many riders might purchase a breast collar that’s too big. If you have to take several wraps of the tug straps around your saddle’s D rings, then the breast collar is too big. You also want to avoid having a breast collar that is fastened too tight. This could cause discomfort for your horse and restrict their movement. It’s better to purchase a quality breast collar that’s shorter in length between its D rings. This allows you to adjust the tug straps as necessary to properly fit both small and large horses.

When fastened, it’s important the breast collar is even across the chest (A). Adjust the tug straps evenly on each side until you have a comfortably snug fit with the centerpiece in the middle of the horse’s chest. Next, snap the center strap between the legs onto the D ring on the cinch so that it is right in the middle of the space between your horse’s front legs. If it’s off to one side it means your cinch D ring is not in the middle of the horse’s belly and you need to even out the length of your latigos on each side of your saddle to even up your cinch. Check after you saddle that you don’t have a twist in a tug strap (B). Finally, check your tug straps and center strap for wear before riding (C). This is an important safety measure because you never want to ride with worn leather on any piece of gear.

Breast collars are important pieces of equipment that help stabilize your saddle. I have a wide variety of handmade breast collars available for training, showing, ranching, roping, trail riding, and barrel racing http://bit.ly/2ePVq8i. I also make replacement tugs http://bit.ly/2iMmiDs and replacement center snap and buckle pieces http://bit.ly/2jJ9sdD. For more information please visit dmtack.com, call or text 817-312-5305 or write to us at [email protected].

We’re a full line manufacturer of handmade tack and we’re here to help you!