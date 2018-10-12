Sweet Moves: Hanson Wins Coveted PCCHA Futurity With Sweet Lil Prime Time

As soon as Sweet Lil Prime Time dropped his head and looked his first cow in the eye in the Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association (PCCHA) Futurity Open finals, cutting enthusiasts seated at tables along the arena couldn’t help but notice his style on a cow.

They murmured with appreciation as trainer Phil Hanson and the Jerry and Vickie Durant-owned gelding worked through the run, and applauded when the duo marked what would prove to be a winning 222. Hanson, of Weatherford, Texas, understands why they liked the son of Equi-Stat Elite $4 Million Sire Sweet Lil Pepto so much.

“He’s just got a really smooth, low, soft style to him and uses his hind end real well; and has just been fun to be around,” said Hanson, who rode three in the finals. “[A] good little horse.”

The victory on Friday, Oct. 12 meant a lot to Hanson. It was the Equi-Stat Elite $4 Million Rider’s first time winning the PCCHA Futurity, a prize that had eluded him for three decades.

“I’ve been coming to the Pacific Coast Futurity since ’84, and I’ve been Reserve either four or five times now, I can’t remember, and I’d never won it yet,” he said with a smile. “So, I’m glad to finally get that out of the way.”

The victory earned $25,000 for the Durants, who also owned Futurity Open Reserve Champion Metallic Legacy. Gary Gonsalves rode the red roan mare (Metallic Cat x Docs Stylish Legacy x Docs Stylish Oak) to a 218.5, picking up another $22,000 for the Weatherford, Texas, residents.

Sweet Lil Prime Time is the second money earner out of Prime Time Kat, a daughter of High Brow Cat that won $146,469 in the cutting pen. Her previous performer was $75,375-winning cutter Dual Prime Time (by Dual Rey)

Hanson, who moved his training operation to Silverado On The Brazos this summer, said he may enter Sweet Lil Prime Time next in the Waco Texas Futurity. In the horse’s only start before the PCCHA Futurity, the gelding won first go-round at the Brazos Bash Futurity Open and tied for fourth in the finals.

