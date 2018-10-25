Stylish Hailee’s Streak Continues At The Southern Cutting Futurity

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Stylish Hailee and James Payne continued to blaze through the early cutting futurities with a victory in the Southern Cutting Futurity Open Championship.

The Overbrook, Oklahoma rider and 3-year-old Halreycious mare took top honors during the finals Wednesday morning in Jackson, Mississippi, with a 220. He also finished in the Reserve spot by marking a 216 with Desires A Gun.

It was Payne and Stylish Hailee’s third championship of the season. They previously won Futurity Open championships at the West Texas Futurity and at the Cotton Stakes. The Equi-Stat Elite $3 Million Rider says the Kathleen Moore-owned mare’s accuracy and integrity has allowed her to stand out in the cutting pen.

“You can put her in a pretty bad situation and she’s not gonna get faked out by a cow or anything,” he said.

The three wins pushed the mare’s lifetime earnings to nearly $40,000. Payne is excited about the future.

“I’m pumped to get to show her next year as a 4-year-old,” he said. “I think her integrity, her grittiness, her cowiness…I think she’s gonna make a fun 4-year-old Open horse.”

Bred by Kathy Knost, of Pilot Point, Texas, Stylish Hailee is one of eight earners out of Keep Me In Style (Docs Stylish Oak x Playboys Promise x Freckles Playboy). The mare’s leading earner is Spoonfula Style ($53,935, by Hes a Peptospoonful).

Reserve Champion Desires A Gun is a mare by Boon Too Suen out of Desires To Play (by Playgun). The $12,500 she earned for owners Payne and his wife, Nadine, unofficially pushed her sire past the $2 million mark.

Click here for full results of the Southern Cutting Horse Futurity Open and Stallion Incentive.

Futurity Limited Open

Secreytariat & Salvador Cabral

15G (Sigala Rey x Starsredfeather x Cats Red Feather)

Owner: Salvador Cabral, Jacksboro, TX

Breeder: Jose Ignacio Sigala, Weatherford, TX

214

$1,784

Derby Open

Rollz Royce & Beau Galyean

14S (Dual Smart Rey x Show Biz Kitty x High Brow Cat)

Owner: Thomas Guinn, Philadelphia, MS

Breeder: Royce Stallcup, Seymour, TX

225

$15,000

Derby Limited Open

Rey Too Purdy & Jessie Pritchard

14G (Dual Smart Rey x ARC Purr D Boons Mal x Peptoboonsmal)

Owner: Belle Terre Ranch, Corinth, MS

Breeder: Gary & Shannon Barker

216.5

$1,921

Derby Non-Pro

Smooth Lines & Ashley Flynn

14G (Smooth As A Cat x Okie Skyline x Mr Skyline Peppy)

Owner: Sean & Ashley Flynn, Weatherford, TX

Breeder: Kevin & Laura Radford, Alva, OK

222

$10,000

Derby Limited Non-Pro

CR Sister Tuff & Lauren Minshall

14M (Woody Be Tuff x Dees Cats Meow x High Brow Cat)

Owner: Lisa & Shawn Minshall, Hillsburgh, ON, CN

Breeder: Center Ranch, Centerville, TX

208

$2,058

Classic/Challenge Open

Sir Long Legs & Austin Shepard

13S (High Brow Cat x Lil Lena Long Legs x Smart Little Lena)

Owner: Lew Hall, Highland City, FL

Breeder: Michelle Cannon, Waxahachie, TX

222

$15,000

Classic/Challenge Limited Open

Superfly & Hayden Upton

12G (Smooth As A Cat x Lenas Horn x Holidoc)

Owner: Brett Johnson, Hico, TX

Breeder: Georgia & Dave Husby, Delta, BC, CN

215.5

$1,451

Classic/Challenge Non-Pro

Shes Full Of Hope & Bill Cowan

12M (Smart Mate x Tornados Rey Of Hope x Dual Rey)

Owner: Cowan Ranch Inc., Ardmore, OK

Breeder: Dan Churchill, Moline, IL

220

$10,000

Classic/Challenge Limited Non-Pro

Highbrow Nadine & Kolby Don Moore

13M (High Brow CD x Ladys Pagan x Haidas Little Pep)

Owner: Kolby Don Moore, Crawfordville, FL

Breeder: Lee Uselton, Gainesville, TX

218

$1,784