Stylish Hailee’s Streak Continues At The Southern Cutting Futurity

Stylish Hailee and James Payne continued to blaze through the early cutting futurities with a victory in the Southern Cutting Futurity Open Championship.
The Overbrook, Oklahoma rider and 3-year-old Halreycious mare took top honors during the finals Wednesday morning in Jackson, Mississippi, with a 220. He also finished in the Reserve spot by marking a 216 with Desires A Gun.
It was Payne and Stylish Hailee’s third championship of the season. They previously won Futurity Open championships at the West Texas Futurity and at the Cotton Stakes. The Equi-Stat Elite $3 Million Rider says the Kathleen Moore-owned mare’s accuracy and integrity has allowed her to stand out in the cutting pen.
“You can put her in a pretty bad situation and she’s not gonna get faked out by a cow or anything,” he said.
The three wins pushed the mare’s lifetime earnings to nearly $40,000. Payne is excited about the future.
“I’m pumped to get to show her next year as a 4-year-old,” he said. “I think her integrity, her grittiness, her cowiness…I think she’s gonna make a fun 4-year-old Open horse.”
Bred by Kathy Knost, of Pilot Point, Texas, Stylish Hailee is one of eight earners out of Keep Me In Style (Docs Stylish Oak x Playboys Promise x Freckles Playboy). The mare’s leading earner is Spoonfula Style ($53,935, by Hes a Peptospoonful).
Reserve Champion Desires A Gun is a mare by Boon Too Suen out of Desires To Play (by Playgun). The $12,500 she earned for owners Payne and his wife, Nadine, unofficially pushed her sire past the $2 million mark.
Click here for full results of the Southern Cutting Horse Futurity Open and Stallion Incentive.
Futurity Limited Open
Secreytariat & Salvador Cabral
15G (Sigala Rey x Starsredfeather x Cats Red Feather)
Owner: Salvador Cabral, Jacksboro, TX
Breeder: Jose Ignacio Sigala, Weatherford, TX
214
$1,784
Derby Open
Rollz Royce & Beau Galyean
14S (Dual Smart Rey x Show Biz Kitty x High Brow Cat)
Owner: Thomas Guinn, Philadelphia, MS
Breeder: Royce Stallcup, Seymour, TX
225
$15,000
Derby Limited Open
Rey Too Purdy & Jessie Pritchard
14G (Dual Smart Rey x ARC Purr D Boons Mal x Peptoboonsmal)
Owner: Belle Terre Ranch, Corinth, MS
Breeder: Gary & Shannon Barker
216.5
$1,921
Derby Non-Pro
Smooth Lines & Ashley Flynn
14G (Smooth As A Cat x Okie Skyline x Mr Skyline Peppy)
Owner: Sean & Ashley Flynn, Weatherford, TX
Breeder: Kevin & Laura Radford, Alva, OK
222
$10,000
Derby Limited Non-Pro
CR Sister Tuff & Lauren Minshall
14M (Woody Be Tuff x Dees Cats Meow x High Brow Cat)
Owner: Lisa & Shawn Minshall, Hillsburgh, ON, CN
Breeder: Center Ranch, Centerville, TX
208
$2,058
Classic/Challenge Open
Sir Long Legs & Austin Shepard
13S (High Brow Cat x Lil Lena Long Legs x Smart Little Lena)
Owner: Lew Hall, Highland City, FL
Breeder: Michelle Cannon, Waxahachie, TX
222
$15,000
Classic/Challenge Limited Open
Superfly & Hayden Upton
12G (Smooth As A Cat x Lenas Horn x Holidoc)
Owner: Brett Johnson, Hico, TX
Breeder: Georgia & Dave Husby, Delta, BC, CN
215.5
$1,451
Classic/Challenge Non-Pro
Shes Full Of Hope & Bill Cowan
12M (Smart Mate x Tornados Rey Of Hope x Dual Rey)
Owner: Cowan Ranch Inc., Ardmore, OK
Breeder: Dan Churchill, Moline, IL
220
$10,000
Classic/Challenge Limited Non-Pro
Highbrow Nadine & Kolby Don Moore
13M (High Brow CD x Ladys Pagan x Haidas Little Pep)
Owner: Kolby Don Moore, Crawfordville, FL
Breeder: Lee Uselton, Gainesville, TX
218
$1,784