Reining Horses Killed In Italy Crash

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The global reining community is mourning after reports a transport rig carrying 18 horses crashed on an Italian highway.

Giorgia Codeluppi, of Cardinal Ranch, which stands Slide Or Die’s stallion, Inferno Sixty Six, said two of Slide Or Die’s horses were among those killed when the professional transport rig they were riding in caught fire Sunday afternoon on a highway in Northern Italy.

She said a fire in the cab of the rig quickly spread to an attached compartment housing 8 horses, which all died, but crews were able to save another 10 horses riding in a bumper-pull trailer being towed by the main rig. The horses were returning from a reining in Manerbio, a city about 70 miles east of Milan, Codeluppi said.

The transport company’s staff, who all survived, attempted to save the horses in the main compartment, but were overcome by flames, Codeluppi said.

“It was too quick, too bad and they couldn’t do anything with those,” she said.

Photos posted in the Gazzetta di Parma newspaper website showed a cab that was burned out completely, with a blackened interior and the rig’s front tires burned or melted down to the rims. Additional photos showed surviving horses tied to a highway guardrail.

Slide Or Die lost Automatic Gun, a 2010 stallion by Colonels Smoking Gun (Gunner) that Slide Or Die LLC owner Domenico Lomuto often rode in competition, Codeluppi said.

Earlier this year, Lomuto and the bald-faced sorrel competed together in the Rome Shoot In.

Bred by Melanie K Petroll, of Whitesboro, Texas, Automatic Gun was out of Scoot Lil Bo (by Little Badger Bo). He had an Equi-Stat record of $8,378, which he compiled at events in Italy, Germany and France.

Slide Or Die also lost a 3-year-old gelding in the crash, Codeluppi said.

She said a number of other owners also lost horses in the crash.

In the wake of the crash, a number of horse industry players and organizations, including the Italian Reining Horse Association, posted condolences on social media.

For more news and information from the Western performance horse industry, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.