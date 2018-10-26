PRCHA Horse Of The Year Finalists Sport Western Performance Bloodlines

Each year, the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) honor outstanding Quarter Horses in each of the rodeo association’s timed-event categories. Several finalists hail from familiar Western performance bloodlines.
The winners, which were announced recently on aqha.com, will be honored on Dec. 5 at the PRCA Awards Banquet at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada. The ceremony is held shortly before the start of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
The owner of the PRCA/AQHA/WPRA “Horses of the Year” in each category will be awarded $5,000 and an AQHA bronze trophy. Second place will receive $3,000, and third place will receive $2,000.
Of this year’s winners, two horses have won their respective titles at least once before: heel horse Zans Colonel Shine (2016-17) and steer wrestling horse Canted Plan (2017). The final voting process concluded Oct. 5.
Here are the top three horses in each event:
Heading:
RK Tuff Trinket, aka “Bob,” 02G (Tuffys Oo Buck x Tall Pine Wickett x Knock My Sox Off), owner/rider: Riley Minor
Tuffys Badger Chex, aka “Badger,” 04G (Tuf Country Chex x Chili Jody Page x Oregon San Badger), rider: Kolton Schmidt, owner: Ronald Schmidt
Pepinic Buck, aka “Festus,” 06G (LSD High Jacked x Shes A Pepinic x Pepinics Master), rider: Rhen Richard; owner: A & C Racing & Roping
Heeling:
Zans Colonel Shine, aka “Colonel,” 04G (Zans Diamond Shine x Foxy Angelo x Col J Jigger), rider: Jake Long, owner: Jake & Tasha Long
Lula Dual, aka “Lula,” 10M (Dual Spark x Wicked Lula Lena x Freckles Playboy), rider: Joseph Harrison; owner: Bobby Lewis
Leos Highbrow, aka “Sug,” 05G (Scooter O Highbrow x Leos Last Pokey x Prices Kris Leo), owner/rider: Brady Minor
Tie-down Roping:
Little Smart Leo, aka “Big Time,” 03G (Smart Sooner x Prissy Handle Bar x Handle Bar Doc), owner/rider: Tyler Milligan
Lights On CD, aka “Patron,”11S (CD Olena x Rg Miss Starlight x Grays Starlight), rider: Richard Rhen; owner: A & C Racing & Roping
Arrogant Cutter, aka “Snoopy,”10G (Sophisticated Catt x Lindys So Fine x Docs Oak), owner/rider: Ryan Jarrett
Steer Roping:
Cooperslittletoy, aka “Cooper”, 08G (Sly Cooper x Way To Squeak x Squeak Toy), owner/rider: Chris Glover
Sixs Rowdy Man, aka “Lawdog,” 03G, (Flying X 634 x Claytons Falconita x El Jo Key), rider, Jarrett Blessing; owner: Jarrett & Jessica Blessing
At War Leo, aka “Punchy,” 05G, (Tamuleo x Arrowhead Dance x Arrowhead Badger), owner/rider: Cody Lee
Steer Wrestling:
Canted Plan, aka “Scooter,” (Up In Your Face x Gambler Speed Line x Crystal Gambler), riders: Tyler Pearson, Kyle Irwin, Tyler Waguespack, Justin Shaffer, owners: Tyler Pearson/Kyle Irwin
RGR Ryon, aka “Maverick,” (Ralph Ryon x Rtr Easy Angel x Sixty Sir), riders: Tom Lewis, plus several others; owner: Peggy Lewis
Famous Hot Chick, aka “Holly,” (Lions Share Of Fame x Hot Playboy Chick x Hot Dasher), riders: Chason Floyd, Tanner Brunner, others; owner: R2m2z
Barrel Racing:
DM Sissy Hayday,aka “Sister,” (PC Frenchmans Hayday x Royal Sissy Irish x Royal Shake Em), rider: Hailey Kinsel; owner: Dan & Leslie Kinsel
KN Fabs Gift Of Fame, aka “JLo,” (Frenchmans Fabulous x Mistys Dash Ta Fame x Dash Ta Fame), rider: Ivy Conrado; owners: Kenny Nichols & James Barron
Rafter W Minnie Reba, aka “Sister,” (KS Cash N Fame x Espuela Roan x Blue Light Ike), rider: Nellie Miller; owner: Sam Williams
