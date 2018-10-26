PRCHA Horse Of The Year Finalists Sport Western Performance Bloodlines

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Each year, the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) honor outstanding Quarter Horses in each of the rodeo association’s timed-event categories. Several finalists hail from familiar Western performance bloodlines.

The winners, which were announced recently on aqha.com, will be honored on Dec. 5 at the PRCA Awards Banquet at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada. The ceremony is held shortly before the start of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

The owner of the PRCA/AQHA/WPRA “Horses of the Year” in each category will be awarded $5,000 and an AQHA bronze trophy. Second place will receive $3,000, and third place will receive $2,000.

Of this year’s winners, two horses have won their respective titles at least once before: heel horse Zans Colonel Shine (2016-17) and steer wrestling horse Canted Plan (2017). The final voting process concluded Oct. 5.

Here are the top three horses in each event:

Heading:

RK Tuff Trinket, aka “Bob,” 02G (Tuffys Oo Buck x Tall Pine Wickett x Knock My Sox Off), owner/rider: Riley Minor

Tuffys Badger Chex, aka “Badger,” 04G (Tuf Country Chex x Chili Jody Page x Oregon San Badger), rider: Kolton Schmidt, owner: Ronald Schmidt

Pepinic Buck, aka “Festus,” 06G (LSD High Jacked x Shes A Pepinic x Pepinics Master), rider: Rhen Richard; owner: A & C Racing & Roping

Heeling:

Zans Colonel Shine, aka “Colonel,” 04G (Zans Diamond Shine x Foxy Angelo x Col J Jigger), rider: Jake Long, owner: Jake & Tasha Long

Lula Dual, aka “Lula,” 10M (Dual Spark x Wicked Lula Lena x Freckles Playboy), rider: Joseph Harrison; owner: Bobby Lewis

Leos Highbrow, aka “Sug,” 05G (Scooter O Highbrow x Leos Last Pokey x Prices Kris Leo), owner/rider: Brady Minor

Tie-down Roping:

Little Smart Leo, aka “Big Time,” 03G (Smart Sooner x Prissy Handle Bar x Handle Bar Doc), owner/rider: Tyler Milligan

Lights On CD, aka “Patron,”11S (CD Olena x Rg Miss Starlight x Grays Starlight), rider: Richard Rhen; owner: A & C Racing & Roping

Arrogant Cutter, aka “Snoopy,”10G (Sophisticated Catt x Lindys So Fine x Docs Oak), owner/rider: Ryan Jarrett

Steer Roping:

Cooperslittletoy, aka “Cooper”, 08G (Sly Cooper x Way To Squeak x Squeak Toy), owner/rider: Chris Glover

Sixs Rowdy Man, aka “Lawdog,” 03G, (Flying X 634 x Claytons Falconita x El Jo Key), rider, Jarrett Blessing; owner: Jarrett & Jessica Blessing

At War Leo, aka “Punchy,” 05G, (Tamuleo x Arrowhead Dance x Arrowhead Badger), owner/rider: Cody Lee

Steer Wrestling:

Canted Plan, aka “Scooter,” (Up In Your Face x Gambler Speed Line x Crystal Gambler), riders: Tyler Pearson, Kyle Irwin, Tyler Waguespack, Justin Shaffer, owners: Tyler Pearson/Kyle Irwin

RGR Ryon, aka “Maverick,” (Ralph Ryon x Rtr Easy Angel x Sixty Sir), riders: Tom Lewis, plus several others; owner: Peggy Lewis

Famous Hot Chick, aka “Holly,” (Lions Share Of Fame x Hot Playboy Chick x Hot Dasher), riders: Chason Floyd, Tanner Brunner, others; owner: R2m2z

Barrel Racing:

DM Sissy Hayday,aka “Sister,” (PC Frenchmans Hayday x Royal Sissy Irish x Royal Shake Em), rider: Hailey Kinsel; owner: Dan & Leslie Kinsel

KN Fabs Gift Of Fame, aka “JLo,” (Frenchmans Fabulous x Mistys Dash Ta Fame x Dash Ta Fame), rider: Ivy Conrado; owners: Kenny Nichols & James Barron

Rafter W Minnie Reba, aka “Sister,” (KS Cash N Fame x Espuela Roan x Blue Light Ike), rider: Nellie Miller; owner: Sam Williams

