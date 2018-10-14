PCCHA Futurity: Langston Pattillo Scoops Up 2 Championships

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Sixteen-year-old Langston Pattillo knows how to finish a show in style. On closing day of the Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association (PCCHA) Futurity show, the high school junior won two titles before pulling up stakes and heading home to Illinois.

Pattillo, who began riding cutting horses four years ago, struck first on Saturday, Oct. 13, in the Classic/Challenge Unlimited Amateur with High Stylin CD. He and the bay son of High Brow CD out of Stylin Playgirl (by Docs Stylish Oak) marked a 223 to win over Reserve Champions Michael Wood and Looking For Caviar. In the next class, Pattillo won the Derby Amateur with his other horse, Dualin Smooth Legacy, when they marked a 222.

The wins were worth a combined $11,100, pushing Pattillo’s lifetime earnings to more than $180,000, according to Equi-Stat.

Pattillo’s father, Blake, bought High Stylin CD through trainer Kenny Platt during last year’s National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Summer Spectacular. This year, the teen and the Sunrise Ranch LLC-bred horse won the Summer Spectacular Classic/Challenge Amateur Championship.

“I’m confident in him and he’s confident in me, so if we do our job and have good cows, the rest will come,” he said. “Especially if you have good help.”

At the PCCHA Futurity, that included Michael Cooper, Randy Chartier, Kody Porterfield and Casey Green

In the Classic/Challenge Amateur, Dualin Smooth Legacy topped the class with a 222. High Stylin CD finished third with a 217.

Bred by Mary Cavanaugh, of Allen, Texas, Dualin Smooth Legacy (Smooth As A Cat x Dual Legacy x Dual Pep) now has lifetime earnings of more than $57,000. He’s the second-leading earner of his dam, whose leading performer on her Equi-Stat record is Jerries Dual Legacy ($200,937, by Smart Little Jerry)

“Dualin Smooth Legacy, he’s a good horse as well,” Pattillo said. “I just had some bad luck in the Unlimited, but I had some good luck in the Amateur.”

The Classic/Challenge Reserve Championship went to Kimberly Irons and Bet N On Billi Jo. The San Jose, California, resident and the daughter of Equi-Stat Elite $2 Million Sire Bet Hesa Cat marked a 217.5. As a daughter of the Doc’s Hickory mare, Miss Hickory Hill, Bet N On Billi Joe is a maternal half-sister to $171,531-earning cow horse stallion Call Me Mitch (by Metallic Cat).

