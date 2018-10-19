Officials Change Mind About Parking Charges At State Fair Park

There will be no charge for parking at the upcoming National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Futurity in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, officials say.

“The big one that was on everybody’s radar screen was the paid parking and we have decided to suspend indefinitely the concept of paid parking,” said Scott Munz, spokesman for State Fair Park. “A lot of factors went into that.”

He said one of the key challenges officials faced when considering how to implement paid parking was that the facility hosts a wide array of events, ranging from one-day activities to those that last weeks.

“We’re just trying to figure out a way to make it most equitable for everybody,” Munz said.

Officials had previously planned to begin charging for parking at the facility, which is host to a number of high-profile horse shows in addition to the NRHA Futurity.

Earlier this year, officials at one of those shows, the The Non Pro Plus The Open, cited the expectation that its exhibitors would have to pay for parking as one of the reasons it decided to move its 2018 show to Ardmore, Oklahoma.

