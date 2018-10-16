NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity Open Prelims Complete

The National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Snaffle Bit Futurity Open preliminaries came to an end on Oct.15 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas. They say it all comes down to the fence work, and that was demonstrated in the John Justin Arena.

The last horse to work out of 209 entries earned the high Futurity Open fence score of 224. NRCHA professional Matt Koch posted the winning score aboard Roan Olena Oak (Olena Oak X Starlight Sailor X Topsail Cody), earning a $5,000 go-round check for owner Connie Buckley.

Equi-Stat Elite $2 Million Rider Corey Cushing and Metallic River (Metallic Cat x Tootsie Rey x Dual Rey) took the high composite score overall after scoring a 220.5 down the fence. Their 219 in the herd work and 219.5 in the rein work added up to a 659 total on three.

In the Level 1 Limited Open, a last minute decision to make a rider substitution paid off in a big way for Steve and Carol Metcalf, of Pilot Point, Texas. Due to a recent injury, Steve turned the reins over to his wife, Carol, who piloted Annies Code (Electric Code X Annies Nu Lena X Nu Cash) to the title and a $10,200 payday. Their composite score of 640.5 also earned the pair a place in the Intermediate and Limited Open clean-slate finals.

Futurity Open finals qualifying scores:

Open : 648.5 or higher /// 27 Finalists

648.5 or higher /// 27 Finalists Intermediate Open : 640 or higher /// 20 Finalists

640 or higher /// 20 Finalists Limited Open: 634.5 or higher /// 11 Finalists

Futurity Non-Pro rein work prelims

Non-pro riders returned to the main arena on their 3-year-old horses to complete the second leg of competition, the rein work. The cow work for the Futurity Non-Pro will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 16, where finalists will be determined and the Non-Pro Limited and Amateur champions will be crowned.

Open Bridle

It’s not over until it’s over, and the last run of the day in the Open Bridle finals proved that mantra when that horse and rider took the championship.

Corey Cushing rode Sonita Lena Rey (Dual Rey X Sonita Lena Chick X Smart Chic Olena) to 218.5 in the rein work and a 224 in the fence work for a composite of 442.5, earning a paycheck of $11,224 for owner Sheri Jamieson.