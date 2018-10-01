NCHA Hires Director Of Marketing & Sponsorship

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) has hired a Texas A & M graduate with extensive experience in the equine industry as its new director of marketing and sponsorship.

Todd Barden, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, will take on the position in October, the NCHA announced recently.

A native Texan, Barden has worked in sales and marketing for several industry companies, including Quarter Horse News, Cactus Saddlery and Montana Silversmiths. He also served as director marketing & communications and senior director of business development at the National Reining Horse Association for eight years.

For the past three years, Barden was the senior director of business development at the Lazy E Arena, in Guthrie, Okla.

“We are excited to have Barden join the NCHA team,” said Lewis Wray, Interim Executive Director of the National Cutting Horse Association. “His extensive background in sponsorship growth and development is exactly what we need to better our industry.”

At Texas A & M, he earned earned a bachelor of science in animal science.

