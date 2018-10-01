Quarter Horse News > News > Current News > Cutting News > Mo Metallic and Alberto Rodriguez Win 4-Year-Old Unlimited Amateur
Mo-Metallic-Alberto-Rodriguez
Mo Metallic and Alberto Rodriguez • Photo by S. Sylvester Photography
Current News

Mo Metallic and Alberto Rodriguez Win 4-Year-Old Unlimited Amateur

Posted on October 1, 2018 by

The Brazos Bash wrapped up on Sunday, Sept. 30, in Weatherford, Texas, with several Amateur finals. 

Mo-Metallic-Alberto-Rodriguez
Mo Metallic and Alberto Rodriguez • Photo by S. Sylvester Photography


4-Year-Old Unlimited Amateur

Mo Metallic and Alberto Rodriguez
14M (Metallic Cat x Mo Flo x Mr Peponita Flo)
Owner: Jessica & Giovanni De Filippo, Miami, FL
Breeder: Moncrief & Tennison, Fort Worth, TX
Score: 219
Payout: $3,100

 

 

 

 

Crammed-out-cat-madison-crum
Cromed Out Cat and Madison Crum • Photo by S. Sylvester Photography


5/6-Year-Old Unlimited Amateur

Cromed Out Cat and Madison Crum
12M (High Brow Cat x Peptos Fancy Jewel x Peptoboonsmal)
Owner: Beechfork Ranch, Weatherford, TX
Breeder: Jackson Land & Cattle LLC, Marietta, OK
Score: 220.5
Payout: $2,800