Mo Metallic and Alberto Rodriguez Win 4-Year-Old Unlimited Amateur

The Brazos Bash wrapped up on Sunday, Sept. 30, in Weatherford, Texas, with several Amateur finals.
4-Year-Old Unlimited Amateur
Mo Metallic and Alberto Rodriguez
14M (Metallic Cat x Mo Flo x Mr Peponita Flo)
Owner: Jessica & Giovanni De Filippo, Miami, FL
Breeder: Moncrief & Tennison, Fort Worth, TX
Score: 219
Payout: $3,100
5/6-Year-Old Unlimited Amateur
Cromed Out Cat and Madison Crum
12M (High Brow Cat x Peptos Fancy Jewel x Peptoboonsmal)
Owner: Beechfork Ranch, Weatherford, TX
Breeder: Jackson Land & Cattle LLC, Marietta, OK
Score: 220.5
Payout: $2,800