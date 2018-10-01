Mo Metallic and Alberto Rodriguez Win 4-Year-Old Unlimited Amateur

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Brazos Bash wrapped up on Sunday, Sept. 30, in Weatherford, Texas, with several Amateur finals.



4-Year-Old Unlimited Amateur

Mo Metallic and Alberto Rodriguez

14M (Metallic Cat x Mo Flo x Mr Peponita Flo)

Owner: Jessica & Giovanni De Filippo, Miami, FL

Breeder: Moncrief & Tennison, Fort Worth, TX

Score: 219

Payout: $3,100



5/6-Year-Old Unlimited Amateur

Cromed Out Cat and Madison Crum

12M (High Brow Cat x Peptos Fancy Jewel x Peptoboonsmal)

Owner: Beechfork Ranch, Weatherford, TX

Breeder: Jackson Land & Cattle LLC, Marietta, OK

Score: 220.5

Payout: $2,800