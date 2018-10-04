Late Stallion Nitas Wood Left Mark As A Sire

The cutting industry has lost another influential sire. Nitas Wood has died.

The 1995 stallion (Zack T Wood x Nitas Quixote x Doc Quixote) was an Equi-Stat Elite $6 Million Sire and the father of many champion cutting horses. Owner Mike Jones, of Wichita Falls, Texas, said the stallion was put down this morning (Thursday, Oct. 4).

Progeny

In recent years, Nitas Wood was represented at the top of the podium by National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Non-Pro World Champion Woodys Baby, who won the title last year with April Widman. In addition to their World title, Widman and Woodys Baby were Non-Pro Reserve Champions at the NCHA World Finals Show.

As of his death, Nitas Wood’s Equi-Stat sire record was topped by NCHA Hall of Famer Woody Be Lucky ($705,740, out of Playboys Ladyluck x Freckles Playboy), NCHA Horse of the Year Junie Wood ($541,883, out of Tuffs Junie x Tuff Lena), Woodys Baby ($388,490, out of You N Me Baby x Smart Mate), NCHA Futurity Non-Pro Champion Woodys Bad Boy ($369,264, out of Nimble Jazzy Lee x Jazzy Joe Lena) and Equi-Stat Elite $2 Million Sire Woody Be Tuff ($351,063, out of Tuffs Junie x Tuff Lena).

Future

Nitas Wood’s impact on the sport of cutting is already continuing beyond what his sons and daughters have done in the show pen. His son Woody Be Tuff is on the verge of hitting the $3 million mark as a sire. The 2001 stallion owned by Center Ranch fathered 2012 National Cutting Horse Association Futurity Open Co-Champion CR Tuff Hearted Cat (out of CR Cats Meow, by High Brow Cat).

Nitas Wood was bred by Paul and Barbara Crumpler, of Wichita Falls, Texas. He earned $13,974 in the show pen for then-owners Craig and Janet Crumpler before embarking on his stud career. The stallion was owned by The Over Forty Ranch, of Wichita Falls, Texas, at the time of his death.

