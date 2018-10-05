Internship Program Created For Students Interested in Horses & Ranching

The American Quarter Horse Foundation (AQHF) is raising money for a ranching internship program for college students interested in careers in horses and/or cattle.

Called the Ranching Heritage Breeder Internship Fund, the endowment will raise money for an internship available to college juniors and seniors. The internship will features three work experiences. Each student’s primary internship will be with a Zoetis American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Ranching Heritage Breeder, but they also will spend time at both AQHA and a state cattle association. After completing the paid internship, students will also receive a scholarship paid directly to their school.

“The American Quarter Horse Foundation is so pleased to partner with AQHA and the Ranching Heritage Breeders to support the future leaders of our ranching industry,” Anna Morrison, chief Foundation officer, said in a statement. “Supporting this internship fund is an investment in the youth who will make sure our industry is well stewarded for generations to come.”

The internships will be administered through each participant’s college or university, which also handle the application process. Funds raised by Foundation for the program will be provided to the student’s college once the internship is complete.

Officials say that depending on funds raised, the scholarships could be presented in 2019. For details on how to donate to the Ranching Heritage Breeder Internship Fund, visit www.aqha.com/rhbscholarship.