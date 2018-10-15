Following Injury, Fundraiser Started For Hansma Family

Julie Hansma, wife of trainer Paul Hansma, has been hospitalized with a head injury. Friends of the couple have started an online fundraiser to help pay her medical expenses.

The National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) reported that Julie, of Fort Worth, Texas, was hospitalized in critical condition after an incident at a cutting in Bryan, Texas.

“Julie Hansma, a long time member of the cutting family, was in a horse accident during the Holsey Memorial Cutting in Bryan, Texas and sustained a traumatic brain injury,” the association said in an Oct. 9 post on its website. “Our prayers go out to the Hansma family during this difficult time.”

Updates about Julie’s condition have been posted on the Paul Hansma Cutting Horses Facebook page. The most recent update, on Oct. 12, reported that Julie was in a coma but continued to make slight improvements and had stable vital signs.

The NCHA directed those interested in helping the family to a Gofundme page started by Virginia McLamb. As of Monday, Oct. 15, the page had raised more than $65,000.

