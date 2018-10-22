Quarter Horse News > Shows > Latest Events > Reined Cow Horse Events > EVENT RECAP: 2018 NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity
horse and rider and cow
SJR Diamond Mist & Corey Cushing • Photo by Kristin Pitzer
Reined Cow Horse Events

EVENT RECAP: 2018 NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity

Held Oct. 7-20, the National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Snaffle Bit Futurity hosted talented riders and horses from all over the country. In addition to the Futurity, the Hackamore Classic showcased horses 5 years old and younger, and events like the NRCHA Finals Reception/Hall of Fame Banquet, Kimes Ranch/TX Whiskey After Party, American Rope Horse Futurity Association Futurity, American Quarter Horse Association Ranching Heritage, Cowdog Rodear and Western Bloodstock horse sales took place, making Fort Worth, Texas, the place to be for all things Western.

