The 2018 National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Hackamore Classic was held Oct. 9-17, during the NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity. The show offered a full slate of limited-age divisions for horses ridden in the hackamore.

Open, Intermediate Open, Limited Open & Level 1 Limited Open

Non-Pro, Intermediate Non-Pro, Novice Non-Pro, Amateur & Non-Pro Limited