Einsteins Revolution Reaches $2 Million Sire Status

In June 2015, the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) welcomed Einsteins Revolution to the elite NRHA Million Dollar Sire club. In Oct. 2018, NRHA congratulated him and his owners, Silver Spurs Equine & Ruben Vandorp, on surpassing $2 million in NRHA offspring earnings.

Einsteins Revolution is a 2002 stallion bred by Christian and Rosi Wagner, of Germany. In 2005, Ruben Vandorp became a part owner, and the Wagner & Vandorp partnership was listed as his official owner.

Vandorp became the young prospect’s trainer and guided the stallion’s budding career. His management involved having multiple NRHA Professionals show the dun dynamo.

Tim McQuay, NRHA Three Million Dollar Rider and Hall of Fame Inductee, showed the stallion to a Level 4 Open finalist position at the 2005 NRHA Futurity.

Shawn Flarida, NRHA Five Million Dollar Rider and Hall of Fame Inductee, showed him at the 2006 National Reining Breeders Classic (NRBC), winning the Level 4 Open title.

Vandorp and Einsteins Revolution collected the Level 3 Open division win and the Level 4 reserve title at the 2007 NRBC. At the following NRHA Derby, with Vandorp at the reins, the stallion earned the Level 3 Open Championship.

Einsteins Revolution, who is by NRHA Million Dollar Sire Great Resolve (Einstein) and out of Fly Flashy Jac (by Boggies Flashy Jac), was the first horse to earn more than $300,000 in NRHA events. All told, he has NRHA Lifetime Earnings of $352,720.

When he went to the breeding shed, Einsteins Revolution created much excitement based on his show pen success and quickly proved his worth as a sire, attracting some of the best mares in the performance horse industry. Currently, his total offspring earnings are $2,004,006. Einsteins Revolution stands in Scottsdale, Arizona, at Silver Spurs Equine.

Einsteins Revolution’s top-earning offspring include: