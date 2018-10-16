Carol Metcalf and Annies Code Top Snaffle Bit Futurity Level 1 Limited Open

Carol Metcalf and Annies Code went down the fence on Sunday, Oct. 14, with the crowd cheering them on to a score of 214.5, which would clinch their claim to the National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Snaffle Bit Futurity Level 1 Limited Open Championship.

“You know, it went better than I could have even hoped for!” said Metcalf, who marked a 210 in the herd work and a 216 in the rein work for a 640.5 composite. The title came with a check of $10,200, which kicked off the 2015 mare by Electric Code’s bankroll.

“I was just happy to be a 210 out of the herd. My help – Todd Crawford, Ron Ralls, Brad Lund and Chris Dawson – were really good to me. They kept me out of trouble. I hadn’t shown out of the herd for like 11 years since I made the finals at Reno in 2007,” explained Metcalf. At the show, she took over the ride for her husband, Steve, who suffered a separated shoulder and a few broken ribs in a freak horse accident just seven days before the Snaffle Bit Futurity began.

“I was scared to death!” Metcalf said about riding into the pen with a week’s worth of practice under her belt. “This mare makes it easy; she’s just an absolute sweetheart. My husband has got her so broke, so now I know for sure that she’s non-pro proof.”

The Carol Rose-bred mare, who is out of Annies Nu Lena (by Nu Cash), came into the Metcalfs’ possession early in her 2-year-old year.

“Steve and I both really liked her, and I rode her for quite a while, but then about March of this year, we had started her on a cow. He really didn’t know if she had enough cow for an open horse,” Metcalf explained. “But around March, I said, ‘Honey, I really think that you need to ride this one.’ And she ended up having a lot more than what we even anticipated.”

While “Annie” has exceeded everyone’s expectations, Metcalf considers the reining and the fence work to be her strong suit.

“She’s a really, really nice mare,” said Metcalf, who has $390,750 in lifetime earnings, according to Equi-Stat. “She’s so good minded, she never stops trying and that’s just special for a mare. You never even know when she’s in heat. In fact, I think she’s in heat here. She just is so good-minded, she just goes out and goes to work every day.”

Annie will most likely be shown in February at the NRCHA Celebration of Champions with Steve back in the saddle after his recovery.

“He’s done a wonderful job of training her,” Metcalf said. “For me to be able to step on with so little work, she’s awesome.”

The Reserve title went to Jans Shiney Rey (Jans Rey Cuatro x Shiney Bit O Ivory x Shining Spark), ridden and owned by Clint Allen. The duo earned a 640 composite (213/215.5/211.5), which brought home a check of $7,650.