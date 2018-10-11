Beau Galyean Enters Stallion Service Business

Equi-Stat Elite $3 Million Dollar Rider Beau Galyean is branching out with a new venture, Beau Galyean Stallion Services. His opening roster will consist of 2017 National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Open Horse of the Year Metallic Rebel and multiple limited-age Open champion Rollz Royce.

The service will be operated out of Galyean’s training facility on Anglin Circle in Fort Worth, Texas. It will be open for the 2019 breeding season and offer shipped semen only.

“Our phone lines are open,” Galyean said.

He’s currently building a breeding barn, office and lab. Galyean said Milt Alderman has been hired as the breeding manager, and Jocelyn Marzella will be the office manager. He said the idea of getting into the stallion breeding business has been brewing for a long time, especially given his interactions with some great cutting horse stallions over the years.

“Like anything, you’re excited, you’re nervous and it’s been kind of a process,” Galyean said. “It’s something that’s been pretty interesting [to me] for a long time.”

Galyean got an up-close look at the management of a high-profile stallion through his former charge, Metallic Cat, at Fults Ranch, in Amarillo, Texas. There, the stallion’s former owners, Alvin and Becky Fults, cultivated the career of the Equi-Stat Elite $22 Million Dollar Sire, who is the father of Metallic Rebel.

Although Galyean says he initially went to the Panhandle to help the Fultses with Metallic Cat, he now can learn from the veteran stallion owners – who sold Metallic Cat last year but bought his son, Stevie Rey Von, in February.

“Now, I ask them questions,” Galyean said.

The two stallions that will be part of Beau Galyean Stallion Services’ roster – Metallic Rebel and Rollz Royce – are very familiar faces to the trainer. He rode both of them, guiding Metallic Rebel to his championship season last year and is now competing successfully in aged events with Rollz Royce.

Metallic Rebel (Metallic Cat x Sweet Abra x Abrakadabracre), whom Galyean showed to $437,965 in lifetime earnings, saw his first crop of foals born this year. The 2012 stallion, bred by Fults Ranch Ltd., retired in 2017 after an incredible performance career that included aged event wins at the Abilene Spectacular, Arbuckle Mountain Futurity, NCHA Super Stakes, West Texas Futurity, Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association (PCCHA) Derby, The Ike Derby, PCCHA Futurity and Brazos Bash. He closed out his final season at the NCHA World Finals, where he finished third in the Open at the event following three stellar rounds with scores of 233, 224 and 231.

Rollz Royce, the second of Galyean’s two-horse stallion service offering, is arguably just as impressive as his older counterpart. The 4-year-old Royce Stallcup-bred stallion (Dual Smart Rey x Show Biz Kitty x High Brow Cat) has racked up nearly $160,000 in less than a year of showing. That sum includes a $14,000 payday from the Stakes Open Championship he and Galyean clinched Tuesday morning at the PCCHA Futurity in Las Vegas.

So far this season, Rollz Royce has qualified for the Derby Open finals at major limited-age shows eight times. Only once has he finished lower than third (at the Arbuckle Mountain Futurity), with Champion or Reserve titles resulting from his performances at The Ike Derby, The Cattlemen’s, the NCHA Super Stakes, the West Texas Futurity, the Brazos Bash and now the PCCHA Futurity.

Galyean said he welcomes the chance to manage and continue to take care of two horses he’s had in his program since they were 3-year-olds. Both are owned by Thomas and Lisa Guinn, of Philadelphia, Mississippi.

“These are my boys,” Galyean said.

Thomas Guinn also looks forward to the opportunity to have his horses be part of Galyean’s new venture.

“Beau has rode both of those horses, done an outstanding, incredible job with them, and we’re a team,” Guinn said. “So, I guess we’re a team all the way.”

For more information about Beau Galyean Stallion Services, call 814-335-7672 or email [email protected]