Program To Highlight Volunteers’ Contributions to Reining

National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) affiliates across the globe will be asked to identify volunteers who have made an impact to the sport. A number of those volunteers, and a guest, will be honored at the 2018 NRHA Futurity through a new program during Slider’s Night Out.

Underwritten by Toyon Ranch, the new Affiliate Ambassador Recognition Program was created to bring together the diverse community of reining ambassadors and connect the global reining community.

“John and I believe the contributions made by reiners across all levels of the sport are so valuable to the whole,” said Nancy Tague, who owns Toyon Ranch of Pilot Point, Texas, with her husband, John. “We are making a three-year commitment to present the Sliders’ Night Out event, and we want to make sure it is inclusive. We want the reining world to know that everyone can give back to the industry in some way. These affiliate volunteers are great examples of people who give their time and talents to make reining great.”

Officials from the NRHA will reach out to its affiliates around the world to identify individuals making an impact on reining at the affiliate level. From each of eight U.S. affiliate regions, plus those in eastern and western Canada, South America, Mexico, Europe and Australia, a special selection committee will choose a representative and their guest to attend Sliders’ Night Out on Nov. 28 during the NRHA Futurity show.

These special affiliate ambassadors will be eligible to have a portion of their travel costs reimbursed and receive two complimentary reserved seats for Sliders’ Night Out, recognition in the commemorative program for them and their designated affiliate and two complimentary admission badges to the NRHA Futurity.

Benefitting the Reining Horse Foundation, Slider’s Night Out will highlight new NRHA Hall of Fame inductees Bill Bradley and esteemed broodmare Dun It For Chex (Hollywood Dun It x Silver N Blue Chex x Docs Silver N Blue). Also highlighted will be reining enthusiast and supporter actor William Shatner, the 2018 winner of the NRHA Dale Wilkinson Lifetime Achievement Award.

