Scheduled for this Friday, Sept. 28, the McQuay Stables Dispersal Sale will be held in conjunction with the Legacy Reining Sales at Cardinal Hill Training Center in Aubrey, Texas. The liquidation will include weanlings, yearlings, 2-year-olds, 3-year-olds, broodmares in foal and stallions, including 2014 World Equestrian Games Team USA gold medalist and $150,368-earner Yellow Jersey (Wimpys Little Step x Ms Clara Melody x Mr Melody Jac) and 2018 World Equestrian Games Team USA gold medalist Custom Made Gun (Colonels Smoking Gun [Gunner] x Custom Made Dun It x Hollywood Dun It).

Owned by National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Hall of Fame members Tim and Colleen McQuay, McQuay Stables has been a household name in reining for decades. The couple has played a role with some of the industry’s highest-earning horses through their breeding and training programs. They have helped shape the sport with NRHA Hall of Fame stallions Equi-Stat Elite $7 Million Sire Hollywood Dun It and Equi-Stat Elite $10 Million Sire Gunner.