It’s A Tie for Cool N Hot and Rollz Royce

The 2018 Brazos Bash is in full swing at Silverado on the Brazos in Weatherford, Texas. Stay tuned for more updates from the show!



4-Year-Old Open

Rollz Royce and Beau Galyean

14S (Dual Smart Rey x Show Biz Kitty x High Brow Cat)

Owner: Thomas Guinn, Philadelphia, MS

Breeder: Royce Stallcup, Seymour, TX

Score: 225

Payout: $19,000



4-Year-Old Open

Cool N Hot and Kobie Wood

14S (Hottish x Donas Cool Cat x High Brow Cat)

Owner: Kobie & Paula Wood, Stephenville, TX

Breeder: Kobie & Paula Wood, Stephenville, TX

Score: 225

Payout: $19,000



5/6-Year-Old Open

PG Heavily Armed and James Payne

12S (Playgun x Not Quite An Acre x Bob Acre Doc)

Owner: Michael & Brenda Armstrong, Marietta, OK

Breeder: Dick Pieper, Marietta, OK

Score: 227

Payout: $20,000