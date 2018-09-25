It’s A Tie for Cool N Hot and Rollz Royce

The 2018 Brazos Bash is in full swing at Silverado on the Brazos in Weatherford, Texas. Stay tuned for more updates from the show!
4-Year-Old Open
Rollz Royce and Beau Galyean
14S (Dual Smart Rey x Show Biz Kitty x High Brow Cat)
Owner: Thomas Guinn, Philadelphia, MS
Breeder: Royce Stallcup, Seymour, TX
Score: 225
Payout: $19,000
4-Year-Old Open
Cool N Hot and Kobie Wood
14S (Hottish x Donas Cool Cat x High Brow Cat)
Owner: Kobie & Paula Wood, Stephenville, TX
Breeder: Kobie & Paula Wood, Stephenville, TX
Score: 225
Payout: $19,000
5/6-Year-Old Open
PG Heavily Armed and James Payne
12S (Playgun x Not Quite An Acre x Bob Acre Doc)
Owner: Michael & Brenda Armstrong, Marietta, OK
Breeder: Dick Pieper, Marietta, OK
Score: 227
Payout: $20,000