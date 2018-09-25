Quarter Horse News > News > Current News > Cutting News > It’s A Tie for Cool N Hot and Rollz Royce
Rollz-Royce-Beau-Galyean
Current News

It’s A Tie for Cool N Hot and Rollz Royce

The 2018 Brazos Bash is in full swing at Silverado on the Brazos in Weatherford, Texas. Stay tuned for more updates from the show!

Rollz Royce and Beau Galyean • Photo by S. Sylvester Photography


4-Year-Old Open 

Rollz Royce and Beau Galyean
14S (Dual Smart Rey x Show Biz Kitty x High Brow Cat)
Owner: Thomas Guinn, Philadelphia, MS
Breeder: Royce Stallcup, Seymour, TX
Score: 225
Payout: $19,000

 

 

 

 

Cool-N-Hot-Kobie-Wood
Cool N Hot and Kobie Wood • Photo by S. Sylvester Photography


4-Year-Old Open

Cool N Hot and Kobie Wood
14S (Hottish x Donas Cool Cat x High Brow Cat)
Owner: Kobie & Paula Wood, Stephenville, TX
Breeder: Kobie & Paula Wood, Stephenville, TX
Score: 225
Payout: $19,000

 

 

 

 

PG-Heavily-Armed-James-Payne
PG Heavily Armed and James Payne • Photo by S. Sylvester Photography


5/6-Year-Old Open

PG Heavily Armed and James Payne
12S (Playgun x Not Quite An Acre x Bob Acre Doc)
Owner: Michael & Brenda Armstrong, Marietta, OK
Breeder: Dick Pieper, Marietta, OK
Score: 227
Payout: $20,000