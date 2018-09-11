Hottish Soars Past $1 Million Sire Mark

Hottish started his stallion career with a bang last year when son Dual Reyish won the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Futurity Open Championship, landing his sire the sport’s biggest prize in his freshman year at stud. Things didn’t slow down in his sophomore season, and Hottish is now an Equi-Stat Elite $1 Million Sire.

With only two crops to enter the show ring, the 2008 stallion (Spots Hot x Stylish Play Lena x Docs Stylish Oak) has sired performers of $1.11 million as of Sept. 11, 2018. His 29 earners have won an average of $38,294.

Dustin Adams, who owns Hottish with his wife, Deena Adams, said they never expected Hottish to be so successful as a sire. However, he felt that if any horse could do it, Hottish would be the one who could pull it off.

“For Deena and I, it was just a matter of putting everything we could in and behind Hottish and giving him the best chance, but whether or not he was going to succeed was going to be entirely up to him,” he said.

The earner of $301,200, who stands at Oswood Stallion Station near Weatherford, Texas, got a fast start to his stallion career with his progeny’s strong showing at the 2017 NCHA Futurity.

In addition to Dual Reyish’s Open win, Hottish had Limited Non-Pro Champion Sneakish (out of Smooth Sneakin x Smooth As A Cat) and Open fifth-place finisher Just Gettin Started among his nine Futurity finalists that banked a total of $382,649 in the show in Fort Worth, Texas.

This year, Hottish is already represented by several top-class Futurity champions in 2018: Cool N Hot won this year’s Super Stakes Open, and then won the 4-Year-Old Open and 4-Year-Old Non-Pro championships at Bonanza Cutting; Blackish won the 4-Year-Old Open Championship at The Ike; and Dual Reyish won the Breeder’s Invitational Derby Open Championship.

Adams, of Springtown, Texas, said he sees a lot of Hottish’s trainability and athleticism in his foals. He believes the stallion also seems pass along some of his sensitivity and desire to please his rider, explaining: “Hottish cares.”

“You had to be really, really careful what kind of information you fed him, because he would do exactly what he was told,” said Adams, whose wins with the stallion include the 2012 NCHA Super Stakes Non-Pro Championship. “ So, everything was important to him; everything meant a lot to him.”

Hottish’s top five money earners as recorded by Equi-Stat: Dual Reyish ($342,161; out of A Little Reylena, by Dual Rey), Cool N Hot ($237,756; out of Donas Cool Cat, by High Brow Cat), Just Gettin Started ($140,202, out of KR Isadora Dual, by Smooth As A Cat), Blackish ($85,004, out of SS Blacks Little Kitty, by Blue Bayou Boon) and Hott Nu Cowboy ($59,803, out of Special Nu Kitty, by High Brow Cat).

