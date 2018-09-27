Get Drunk N Trashy Celebrates Brazos Bash Futurity Non-Pro Win

The Brazos Bash Futurity Non-Pro finals gave Gunnatrashya’s Get Drunk N Trashy a reason to celebrate! The 3-year-old ridden by Ryan Rapp secured the Futurity Non-Pro and Limited Non-Pro titles with a pair of 216’s from the first and second go-rounds, earning a composite of 432 and check for $4,300.

The gelding also brought recognition for his sire, Gunnatrashya, whose progeny have dominated in the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) show ring. Get Drunk N Trashy has now secured the first National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Futurity Championship for the $1 Million Sire.

“My dad was looking for an outcross. He had a Dual Rey mare, Margreyrita, and he just figured he would breed her to him [Gunnatrashya], and we got a little stud colt,” explained Rapp of the horse who is bred and owned by his parents, Philip and Mary Anne Rapp, of Weatherford, Texas. “When he was born, they told me there was a horse out there with two blue eyes. I ran out there to see it and it had those bright blue eyes, and I thought that was kinda cool. I wanted to ride him!”

While Rapp, who has $196,994 in earnings according to Equi-Stat, was interested in the colt since he was born, it wasn’t until the horse’s 3-year-old year he would be able to assume control of the horse’s training. With the hometown advantage in the Brazos Bash show pen, their hard work came to fruition.

“The cattle were okay, I was happy to get an earlier draw this time. We kind of had a good idea of what we were going to cut,” said Rapp, who was the third draw in a seven-horse field. “The third cow just shaped up. She wasn’t great, but the first two kind of snapped around there and the horse handled it really well. He built a lot off the first run and he was really confident and handled the cows well. I think I cut better cows the first time, but the horse was better the second.”

Rapp made some minor adjustments working the gelding in-between go-rounds, but overall, he’s been pleased with how Get Drunk N Trashy handled the show.

“It’s gotta be his personality and his stop which sets him apart,” Rapp explained. “He’s got a neat little personality and nothing really bothers him. He trots around with his head down, he’s a pretty relaxed horse.”

This team will be ending on a high note as Rapp has no plans as of yet to show him again before the gelding travels to Shawnee, Oklahoma, to be sold later this year. While Rapp is sad to see him go, “this is a business, and the way you make money is selling horses, so I’m all for it.”

The Reserve title went to the Boon Too Suen mare Desires A Gun, ridden and owned by Nadine Payne, who scored a 425.5 (213/212.5) composite. The 3-year-old who is out of Desires To Play (by Playgun) added $3,500 to her previous earnings of $11,850, acquired through topping the West Texas Futurity and the Cotton Stakes Futurity Non-Pro.