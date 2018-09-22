Quarter Horse News > News > Current News > Reined Cow Horse News > Event Overview: Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity
Horse chasing a cow
Metallic Flame & Justin Wright. • Photo by Molly Montag.
Event Overview: Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity

The second-annual Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity continued to highlight the heritage of reined cow horse competition in the Western states. The event, held Sept. 10-16 in Reno, Nevada, featured an increase in entries and strong competition. 

Quarter Horse News was on the scene getting the scoop on all the champions.

 

Futurity Open:  

Metallic Flame & Justin Wright Blaze To Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Win

 

Horse sliding in the dirt
Jule of A Time & Ken Wold. • Photo by John O’Hara.

Futurity Intermediate Open: 

Jule Of A Time Sparkles For Wold In Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity

 

Futurity Limited Open: 

One Time Reno Lives Up To Name in Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity

 

Futurity Non-Pro: 

Lightning Strikes Again for Laurie Richards & Family At Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity

 

Futurity Intermediate Non-Pro: 

Wilson Scores With Ima Prizcee Hickory At Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity

 

Futurity Amateur: 

Lawrence & Nu Red Diamond Continue Special Season at Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity

 

Futurity Non-Pro Limited: 

Nicole Petty Rides New Purchase To Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Win

 

Protect The Harvest Wild Spayed Filly Futurity: 

$25,000 Payday For Lance Johnston in Wild Spayed Filly Futurity

 

