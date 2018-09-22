Event Overview: Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The second-annual Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity continued to highlight the heritage of reined cow horse competition in the Western states. The event, held Sept. 10-16 in Reno, Nevada, featured an increase in entries and strong competition.

Quarter Horse News was on the scene getting the scoop on all the champions.

Futurity Open:

Metallic Flame & Justin Wright Blaze To Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Win

Futurity Intermediate Open:

Jule Of A Time Sparkles For Wold In Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity

Futurity Limited Open:

One Time Reno Lives Up To Name in Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity

Futurity Non-Pro:

Lightning Strikes Again for Laurie Richards & Family At Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity

Futurity Intermediate Non-Pro:

Wilson Scores With Ima Prizcee Hickory At Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity

Futurity Amateur:

Lawrence & Nu Red Diamond Continue Special Season at Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity

Futurity Non-Pro Limited:

Nicole Petty Rides New Purchase To Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Win

Protect The Harvest Wild Spayed Filly Futurity:

$25,000 Payday For Lance Johnston in Wild Spayed Filly Futurity

For complete coverage of the Western performance horse industry, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.