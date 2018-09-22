Event Overview: Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity

The second-annual Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity continued to highlight the heritage of reined cow horse competition in the Western states. The event, held Sept. 10-16 in Reno, Nevada, featured an increase in entries and strong competition.
Quarter Horse News was on the scene getting the scoop on all the champions.
Futurity Open:
Metallic Flame & Justin Wright Blaze To Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Win
Futurity Intermediate Open:
Jule Of A Time Sparkles For Wold In Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity
Futurity Limited Open:
One Time Reno Lives Up To Name in Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity
Futurity Non-Pro:
Lightning Strikes Again for Laurie Richards & Family At Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity
Futurity Intermediate Non-Pro:
Wilson Scores With Ima Prizcee Hickory At Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity
Futurity Amateur:
Lawrence & Nu Red Diamond Continue Special Season at Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity
Futurity Non-Pro Limited:
Nicole Petty Rides New Purchase To Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Win
Protect The Harvest Wild Spayed Filly Futurity:
$25,000 Payday For Lance Johnston in Wild Spayed Filly Futurity
