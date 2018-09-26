Dual Pep: Late Sire Made His Mark On Cutting Industry

Acclaimed cutting horse sire Dual Pep has passed away.

The National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) announced the stallion’s death on its website Wednesday night, saying the 33-year-old stallion died Tuesday with his former trainer, Equi-Stat Elite $2 Million Rider Winston Hansma, by his side.

Bred by Nic-A-Lode Farms, of Cody, Wyoming, the 1985 son of Peppy San Badger out of Dual Doc Miss (by Doc’s Remedy) earned $307,384 in the cutting pen. As of his death, his foals had earned $25,827,623 and he had fathered the dams of earners of $32,636,061, according to Equi-Stat.

His leading earners as a sire are: Dual Rey Me ($818,177; Miss Smart Rey Jay, by Smart Little Lena), Dually Lena ($395,616; Bingos Lena, by Doc O’Lena), Olena Dually ($302,342; Miss Sabrina Lena, by Doc O’Lena), Tapt Twice ($285,226; Tap O Lena, by Doc O’Lena) and Playboy McCrae ($269,583; Playboys Madera, by Freckles Playboy).

Dual Pep’s exploits as a broodmare sire are led by two horses that rank among the highest-earning cutters of all time: $852,612-earner Sister CD (CD Olena x Little Baby Sister x Dual Pep) and $850,628-earner Dont Look Twice (High Brow Cat x Tapt Twice x Dual Pep).

However, one of Dual Pep’s greatest contributions to the breed may not have been one of his leading earners, but instead as the sire of the late Dual Rey. The stallion’s 1994 son out of Nurse Rey (by Wyoming Doc) has fathered the winners of more than $41 million dollars, and is himself an influential sire of broodmares.

For more news and information from the Western performance horse industry, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.