Desires A Gun Doubles Up at Cotton Stakes

Desires A Gun may be little, but she is fierce in the show pen. She proved her worth yet again at the Cotton Stakes, where she and Nadine Payne won the 3-Year-Old Non-Pro and 3-Year-Old Intermediate Non-Pro championships!

“Toad,” who is by Boon Too Suen, scored a 215 in the first go-round and a 215 in the second go-round for a cumulative 430, which secured her second 3-Year-Old Non-Pro title in recent weeks.

“I thought the cattle were good. They were really good the first go,” explained Payne, of Overbrook, Oklahoma. “They were a little testy in the second go, especially because they were steers outside in the practice pen and heifers inside, so it was a completely different work than the show, and they were a little stingy. It’s a good thing I have a good horse!”

The mare (out of Desires To Play x Playgun) nearly doubled her lifetime earnings with a check of $3,250 for her Non-Pro title, as well as another $2,600 for her Intermediate Non-Pro title. In August, Toad kicked off her career with $6,000 acquired for winning at the West Texas Futurity in Amarillo, Texas.

While topping the West Texas Futurity had been a “big goal” for Payne, their victory at the Cotton Stakes was just as celebrated.

“We just stayed the same after Amarillo, because it worked. This is as big of an accomplishment as the West Texas Futurity for us,” said Payne, who has $501, 817 in earnings, according to Equi-Stat. “It’s just fun to have a good little mare who just pitches in and helps out.”

While Toad is described as having a “short turn radius,” the mare “does just enough” to get the job done, according to Payne.

“She’s super easy and the therapist hardly has to work on her. She doesn’t exert enough effort to get sore. I don’t blame her; I’m the same way!” Payne said with a laugh. It was just enough to bring home back-to-back titles.

The duo is headed to the Brazos Bash in Weatherford, Texas, next, with talk of hitting the Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association Futurity in Las Vegas in the future, as well.

“It’s very exciting,” Payne said. “We’ve never been before!”

The Reserve title in the 3-Year-Old Non-Pro went to Cade Shepard and Lite Headed (Light N Lena x Desire Some Time x One Time Pepto), who marked a 216 in the first round and a 211 in the second for a 427 composite. The duo brought home a check for $2,750 for Shepard’s parents and the mare’s owners, Austin and Stacy.

The 3-Year-Old Intermediate Non-Pro Reserve Champion was Ryan Rapp aboard Get Drunk N Trashy (Gunnatrashya x Margreyrita x Dual Rey), who is owned by Rapp’s parents – Phil and Mary Ann. The stallion and his young rider earned a 212 in the first go-round and a 204 in the second round for a 416 composite, which also put them third in the 3-Year-Old Non-Pro and earned them a total paycheck worth $4,550.



4-Year-Old Amateur

Little Guy Cat & Robert Masterson

14S (Cats Merada x Miss Biscalena x Mister Dual Pep)

Owner: Robert Masterson, Guthrie, TX

Breeder: Bill Masterson, Guthrie, TX

Score: 219

Payout: $3,700



4-Year-Old Intermediate Amateur

Mamas Stylish Sophie & German Lugo

14M (One Time Pepto x Stylish Amanda x Docs Stylish Oak)

Owner: German Lugo, Gainesville, TX

Breeder: Mama’s Ranch LLC, Mesa, AZ

Score: 221.5

Payout: $3,500



4-Year-Old Limited Amateur

Kickin It N The Stix & Jacob Morris

14G (Cats Merada x Mini Mouth x Smart Mouth)

Owner: Sand & Waters Inc., Wetumka, OK

Breeder: Jack & Pam Shields, Howard, CO

Score: 212

Payout: $1,400



5/6-Year-Old Amateur

Velvets Revolver & Charles Russell Bushaw

12G (WR This Cats Smart x Velvets Best Shot x Playgun)

Owner: Crown Ranch LP, Weatherford, TX

Breeder: Mike Hancock, Spotsylvania, VA

Score: 222

Payout: $4,000



5/6-Year-Old Limited Amateur

Blitzkat & Taylor Worley

13G (Metallic Cat x Suggie Badger x Peppy San Badger)

Owner: Rick Worley, Newkirk, OK

Breeder: Goldwatch Partners LLC, Whitesboro, TX

Score: 213

Payout: $2,100