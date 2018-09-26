AQHYA To Host Annual Youth Leadership Event

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The American Quarter Horse Youth Association (AQHYA) is inviting young horse enthusiasts to the 2019 Bank of America Youth Excellence Seminar (YES). The event, scheduled for July 9-11, 2019, will be open to members and non-members.

Held in Amarillo, Texas, it will feature interactive sessions designed to teach and develop leadership skills. Each day will feature new speakers and topics related to both leadership and the equine industry.

Additionally, elections will be held for five AQHYA officers (president, first vice president, second vice president and two members) as well as regional directors for each of the group’s 11 regions.

The downloadable forms for YES will be available on www.aqha.com/yes in the fall of 2018. For additional details, contact the AQHA youth department at 806-378-4377 or [email protected]

For more news and information from the Western performance horse industry, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.