Topsail Whiz Becomes First NRHA Twelve Million Dollar Sire

The late Topsail Whiz motored past yet another milestone when the stallion became the NRHA’s first Twelve Million Dollar Sire.

His accomplishment was announced during the 2018 NRHA Derby in Oklahoma City. Prior to becoming the only horse to have sired the earners of $12 million in NRHA competition, Topsail Whiz was the only NRHA Eleven Million Dollar Sire.

According to the NRHA, Topsail Whiz entered the Derby a mere $11,000 shy of NRHA Twelve Million Dollar status.

The 1987 son of Topsail Cody (out of Jeanie Whiz Bar, by Cee Red) was represented at the Derby by two Open finalists and one Non-Pro finalist. The chestnut bred by Tom and Susan McBeath, of Union, Mississippi, also was the grandsire of several finalists.

In the Open, Equi-Stat Elite $1 Million Rider Franco Bertolani rode Dun It For Whizkey (out of Dun It For Chex, by Hollywood Dun It) to third in the Derby Level 4 Open. The placing picked up a $33,001 check for owner Cardinal Hill Training Center, of Aubrey, Texas, pushing his Equi-Stat record to more than $213,000 and giving him a spot among his sire’s leading earners.

Topsail Whiz also was represented in the 2018 NRHA Derby by Whizkey N Cash, another foal out of Dun It For Chex, who Tanya Jenkins piloted to a fifth-place tie in the Derby Level 2 Open for owner Careena Laney.

In the Derby Non-Pro, Mark Blake rode Hot Hollywood Whizky (out of Hot Hollywood Jewels x Hollywood Dun It) in the Level 4 and Level 3 finals.

In total, Topsail Whiz has achieved an Equi-Stat sire record of more than $12.4 million. That amount includes any monies won in the NRHA, National Cutting Horse Association, National Reined Cow Horse Association, as well as incentives that may not be reflected in total earnings listed by the discipline-specific associations.

In addition to Dun It For Whizkey, Topsail Whiz’s leading Equi-Stat earners – all reiners – are The Great Whiz ($273,969, out of Shirleys Folly x Great Pine), Easy Otie Whiz ($233,611, out of Miss Poco Easy x My Lucero), Whizkey N Diamonds ($224,020, out of Princessindiamonds x Shining Spark) and Smoking Whiz ($213,709, out of Glendas A Smokingun x Colonels Smoking Gun[Gunner]).

The stallion also continues to impact the sport as the sire of broodmares, having sired the mothers of performers with a cumulative Equi-Stat record of $6,681,435. Leading the list is NRHA Triple Crown winner and $363,435-earner Spooks Gotta Whiz (Spooks Gotta Gun x Prettywhizprettydoes), $181,614-earner CFR Centenario Wimpy (Wimpys Little Step x Miss Hollywood Whiz) and $162,400-earner Show Me The Buckles (Wimpys Little Step x Sunset Whiz).

