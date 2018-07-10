Industry mourns Ohio horseman Philip ‘Vic’ Clark

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

A funeral service has been scheduled for respected horseman and reining judge Philip “Vic” Clark.

The Shelby, Ohio, resident died Sunday, July 8. He was 65.

Past president of the Ohio Quarter Horse Association, Clark also was a National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) judge and a member of the All American Quarter Horse Congress Hall of Fame. He was heavily involved with the Congress Super Sale.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Quarter Horse Association (OQHA) expressed condolences to Clark’s family, saying he was a great man with a wealth of knowledge not only pertaining to the OQHA, but all horses.

“We cannot begin to imagine not having Vic at our OQHA events and board meetings or the All American Quarter Horse Congress Super Sale,” the association said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers will remain with his devoted wife Libby and all of Vic’s friends and family as they navigate this heartbreaking journey without him.”

Clark, an Ohio native, also served the industry through several other equine organizations, including the National Snaffle Bit Association and American Quarter Horse Association.

He and his wife, Elizabeth “Libby” Clark, were breeders of diverse performance horses. As of his death, Clark had raised earners with a cumulative Equi-Stat record of $107,994 in reining, equitation, hunter hack, horsemanship, hunter under saddle, longline, trail, working hunter, western pleasure and western riding. He also owned the earners of $23,339.

Clark is survived by his wife, a sister, niece and nephews.

Click here for Clark’s full obituary at Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory, which is handling his arrangements.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 15, at Ontario United Methodist Church, 3540 Park Avenue West, Ontario, Ohio. The funeral will be 11 a.m., Monday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Quarter Horse Association or Ontario United Methodist Church.

