High School Students Go From “Big Island” to “Big Sky” Cowboys

Marsh Performance Horses (R Diamond), based out of Huson, Montana, is proud to sponsor several competitors from Hawaii for the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in Rock Springs, Wyoming, July 15-21. These young competitors flew into Missoula, Montana, to get acquainted with their sponsored horses before heading out to Wyoming to compete in team roping, breakaway roping and barrel racing.

The National High School Rodeo Association (NHSRA) is one of the fastest-growing youth organizations, with an annual membership of approximately 12,500 students from 42 states, five Canadian provinces and Australia. The NHSRA sanctions more than 1,800 rodeos each year. Events at the NHSFR include bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping and cutting. Girl’s events include breakaway roping, barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, cutting, team roping and the NHSRA Queen contest.

Last month, R Diamond was excited to support three junior high students who competed in the National Junior High School Rodeo in Huron, South Dakota, June 24-28. The Junior High division was established to bring the excitement of the sport to 6th, 7th and 8th graders and to serve as a feeder system into the high school ranks of the NHSRA. Today, all 48 states and provinces that belong to the NHSRA also produce a Junior High division as well, with more than 2,500 members in total now competing. Two of the sponsored riders, Eli Higa, from Honokaa, Hawaii, and Montana Miranda, from Kamuela, Hawaii, placed 27th in team roping out of 150 teams.

R Diamond owners Ron and Robynn Marsh have a special connection to the Big Island and the tropical Rodeo World. They have sold and shipped several of their Montana homebred Quarter Horses to Hawaii and enjoy following the horses’ and their newfound friends’ rodeo careers.

Marsh Performance Horses invites visitors to stop by the ranch and meet these talented riders as they get to know their equine partners.

