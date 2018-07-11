Quarter Horse News > Blogs > Industry Insider With SDP > Boon Too Suen – New Ownership, New Location, Same Extraordinary Stallion
SM Boon Too Suen Profile
Industry Insider With SDP

Boon Too Suen – New Ownership, New Location, Same Extraordinary Stallion

Posted on July 11, 2018 by

We are very excited to announce that Boon Too Suen is now standing at SDP Buffalo Ranch under the new ownership of Creek Plantation. We would like to thank Rose Valley Ranch and Weatherford Equine Breeding Center for making this transition seamless.

Boon Too Suen, a National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) World Champion Stallion and an earner of $261,641, needs no introduction. The stallion is by Equi-Stat Elite $26 Million Sire Peptoboonsmal and out of the three-time NCHA World Champion Meradas Little Sue (by Freckles Merada), a $1.6 million producer.

He is one of the exceptional leading sires in the industry. The 2017 NCHA Futurity yielded three of his offspring as Futurity Open finalists, including third- and fourth-place finishers, and a total of eight finalists and semifinalists in all divisions.

Special Nu Boon - Michael Cooper
2017 NCHA Futurity Open third-place finisher Special Nu Boon (out of Special Nu Kitty x High Brow Cat)
CR Smart Boots NCHA Futurity
2017 NCHA Futurity Open fourth-place finisher CR Smart Boots (out of CR Smart Lil Kitty x High Brow Cat)

PIcture Collage

Boon Too Suen was the third-leading sire in money earned at the 2017 NCHA Futurity with progeny earnings of $354,735.

At the NCHA World Finals, Donas Suen Boon (out of Donas Cool Cat x High Brow Cat) had a great show. She finished third in the Non-Pro and has current lifetime earnings of $423,170.

Donas Suen Boon & Paula Wood

From there, Boon Too Suen continued his success as a sire at the Breeder’s Invitational, where he had two in the top 10 in the Derby Open and four finalists overall.

CR Smart Boots BI 18
2018 Breeder’s Invitational Derby Open third-place finisher CR Smart Boots
Nikes Lil Suen
2018 Breeder’s Invitational Derby Open finalist Nikes Lil Suen
SM Boon Too Suen Headshot
Boon Too Suen

Thank you to Creek Plantation and all of the Morris family for continuing to trust us. 2019 will be exciting!