Boon Too Suen – New Ownership, New Location, Same Extraordinary Stallion

We are very excited to announce that Boon Too Suen is now standing at SDP Buffalo Ranch under the new ownership of Creek Plantation. We would like to thank Rose Valley Ranch and Weatherford Equine Breeding Center for making this transition seamless.

Boon Too Suen, a National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) World Champion Stallion and an earner of $261,641, needs no introduction. The stallion is by Equi-Stat Elite $26 Million Sire Peptoboonsmal and out of the three-time NCHA World Champion Meradas Little Sue (by Freckles Merada), a $1.6 million producer.

He is one of the exceptional leading sires in the industry. The 2017 NCHA Futurity yielded three of his offspring as Futurity Open finalists, including third- and fourth-place finishers, and a total of eight finalists and semifinalists in all divisions.

Boon Too Suen was the third-leading sire in money earned at the 2017 NCHA Futurity with progeny earnings of $354,735.

At the NCHA World Finals, Donas Suen Boon (out of Donas Cool Cat x High Brow Cat) had a great show. She finished third in the Non-Pro and has current lifetime earnings of $423,170.

From there, Boon Too Suen continued his success as a sire at the Breeder’s Invitational, where he had two in the top 10 in the Derby Open and four finalists overall.

Thank you to Creek Plantation and all of the Morris family for continuing to trust us. 2019 will be exciting!