Wagon Wheel Ranch Announces Complete Dispersal

Wagon Wheel Ranch will hold a complete dispersal of its legendary Foundation American Quarter Horse herd June 29-30 at the ranch headquarters in Lometa, Texas.

The ranch is widely regarded for the role the Gist family played, under the guidance of Fred G. Gist, to preserve valuable foundation American Quarter Horse bloodlines such as King P234, Joe Hancock, Blue Valentine, Driftwood, Royal King, and more.

Although the decision to sell was difficult to make, it was the right one for Gist family, said John C. Gist, son of the late Fred Gist and Elaine Conger Gist

“Since my father’s passing, my mother and I worked faithfully to continue the mission my father undertook more than 40 years ago,” he said. “With the sale of the remaining horses, we are excited about the possibility that those who cherish Foundation American Quarters Horses as we do will put these bloodlines to work improving the hybrid vigor and genetic strength of their own herds.”

The dispersal is the latest move the Gists have made regarding the future of the Wagon Wheel horse herd. In September, the family announced it would donate 160 registered Quarter Horses, 95 younger stock and equipment to Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas. The donation was intended to form the core of a signature educational program, and officials were working to create a $15 million endowment for the program.

The dispersal sale will include stallions, broodmares and foals, with a wide spectrum of color, including buckskins and roans. It will consist of two sessions: Friday, June 29 and Saturday, June 30. Gates to the ranch open at 9 a.m.

“We are looking forward to hosting our current friends and welcoming others to the Wagon Wheel for what will be a landmark event,” said Gist. “Our family has very much appreciated the many stories shared about the impact our horses have had around the world and we look forward to seeing this amazing collection go to dedicated new owners.”

Horses entered in the sale will have a negative Coggins Test for Equine Infectious Anemia dated within 360 days of the sale. All stallions will have undergone AQHA five-panel testing.

Superior Livestock will televise the sale and provide livestreaming of the event. Phone bidding will be available.

Updates about the sale are also available on the ranch Facebook page. Additional details are available at wagonwheelranch.com. To request a catalog, call ranch foreman Rusty Rodgers at (512) 734-0234.

