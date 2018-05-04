Spooks Gotta Whiz Reaches Breeding Milestone

National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Futurity Level 4 Open Champion Spooks Gotta Whiz has added yet another honor to his impressive resume.

The splash-faced bay stallion by Equi-Stat Elite $1 Million Sire Spooks Gotta Gun out of Prettywhizprettydoes (by Topsail Whiz) recently achieved NRHA Million Dollar Sire status. He did so with only seven years in the breeding shed. His offspring pushed him over the earnings milestone at the recent National Reining Breeders Classic (NRBC) in Katy, Texas.

Owned by Michell Anne Kimball, “Baby” stands at Cinder Lakes Ranch in Valley View, Texas.

He retired from reining after an impressive record that saw him compile an Equi-Stat performance record of $363,435. In addition to winning the Futurity with Jordan Larson, Spooks Gotta Whiz teamed up with Shawn Flarida to win the NRBC Level 4 Open Classic and NRHA Derby Level 4 Open championships. He and the Equi-Stat Elite $6 Million Rider also won Individual and Team gold medals at the Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games in Normandy, France.

The stallion’s breeding exploits in the NRHA are led by Futurity Level 4 Open Champion Spooky Whiz ($181,727; out of Myo Starlight, by Paddys Irish Whiskey) and Futurity Levels 3 & 2 Non-Pro Champion Gotta Twist it Up ($90,105; out of Make It With A Twist, by Dun It With A Twist). Other top earners are Thebettertohearuwith ($75,670), Spooks Grand Slam ($42,768), Night Time Spook ($42,579) and KR When In Rome ($40,737).

