Silver Spurs Equine Featured in New York Times Article

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The business of breeding reining horses is having a moment in the national spotlight.

Michael Miola, owner of Silver Spurs Equine, spoke with the New York Times about the workings of his Scottsdale, Arizona-based operation, which he told the Times has 100 mares and 34 stallions spread between Arizona and Oklahoma.

The Silver Spurs stallion roster – which swelled last year with the acquisition of Xtra Quarter Horses, of Purcel, Oklahoma – includes Equi-Stat Elite $10 Million Sire Wimpys Little Step and Equi-Stat Elite $1 Million Sire Spooks Gotta Gun, as well as Pale Face Dunnit, sire of the 2017 National Reining Horse Association Futurity Level 4 Open Champion Face The Attitude.

The article published Friday by Times reporter Paul Sullivan also interviewed breeders in the jumping, dressage and racing businesses.

Click here to read the Times story featuring Silver Spurs Equine.