FOAL PHOTOS: A First Look at Future Champions

Ready for more baby foal photos? We thought so.

Get your camera out and start taking photos of those cute newborn foals. When you snap a great one, share it with Quarter Horse News (QHN) readers by submitting your favorite to be published in an upcoming issue of the magazine.

So far, the online gallery include foals by Stallion Register sires Whizkey N Diamonds, Gunners Special Nite, The Boon, Chexmaster and In Like Flinn. More photos will be added to the gallery as they come in, so keep checking back to see if we’ve uploaded pictures of the foals of your favorite reiner, cutter or reined cow horse.

To be included in QHN magazine, the photo must be submitted no later than May 18. Only high-resolution photos (300 dpi) will be considered for publication. Photos taken with cell phones and pictures that are poorly lit or blurry will not be published.

Submissions must include: the registered name and sex of the foal; the registered name of its sire and dam; the owner, and the city and state in which it was born; and the photographer’s name. Please limit your submissions to one photo per foal. All photos submitted must be of foals born in 2018.

There are three ways to submit a photo for publication. You may email the image and information to newfoals@cowboypublishing.com, visit qhne.ws/2018QHNFoals or mail a hard copy of the photo and information to Cowboy Publishing Group, Attention: Teri Lee, 2112 Montgomery St., Fort Worth, TX 76107.

Click on thumbnail to launch gallery: