NCHA Unveils Details of Class Restructuring Proposal

The National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) has released details of a class restructuring proposal that will be discussed at the association’s upcoming convention.

Officials from NCHA say the proposal, which was authored by the association’s competition committee, is set to be discussed in committees — but not voted upon — at the convention June 1-3 in Grapevine, Texas.

Limited Age Event Class Structure Proposal

The committee recommended there be three divisions in limited-age events – Open, Non-Pro and Amateur – and three levels within each of those divisions.

A rider can compete in whatever division he or she qualifies in as determined by the definitions of an Open, Non Pro and Amateur rider in the NCHA Rule Book.

The levels within each division are based upon the rider’s total lifetime earnings at the beginning of the NCHA point year. There is no distinction between limited-age event earnings and weekend earnings. There is also no distinction between money won in Non-Pro or Amateur divisions. Under this proposal, all earnings – including the Senior, area work-offs, etc. – would be included in a rider’s total lifetime earnings.

Levels within each division are defined as follows:

OPEN DIVISION: Rider Total Lifetime Earnings

Open: $750,000 or more

Intermediate Open: $200,001 – $749,999

Limited Open: $0-$200,000

NON PRO DIVISION: Rider Total Lifetime Earnings

Non-Pro: $500,000 or more

Intermediate Non-Pro: $100,001 – $499,999

Limited Non-Pro: $0-$100,000

AMATEUR DIVISION: Rider Total Lifetime Earnings

Amateur: $100,000 or more

Intermediate Amateur: $25,001 – $99,999

Limited Amateur: $0-$25,000

The Limited class within each division is deemed to be an entry-level class. Riders with lifetime earnings of more than the amounts stated are not allowed to enter the Limited.

Each level within a division is its own class and a rider may enter up if they choose. Senior, Gelding and Novice classes will remain structured as is, a class within their respective divisions. There is, however, something called the Senior Exception. Once a rider turns 70, he or she can drop down into the Intermediate class regardless of earnings.

There is also something the proposal calls the “revolving door feature.” It means if a rider has not earned a certain amount within a set time frame, the rider can drop down to the Intermediate level (but never to the Limited Class), regardless of age.

The limits for each division are as follows:

Open: $75,000 in one year

Non-Pro: $50,000 in one year

Amateur: $25,000 in one year

Rider Examples:

* Rider A is classified as an Amateur with lifetime earnings of $150,000. He or she can show in the Amateur, Intermediate Non-Pro, Non-Pro, the Limited Open, the Intermediate Open and the Open classes.

* Now, let’s say Rider A earned $21,000 within the past 12 months. Because this amount is less than $25,000 — under the revolving door feature — Rider A would be eligible to drop down to the Intermediate Amateur class.

* Rider B is classified as a Non-Pro rider with lifetime earnings of $175,000. Rider B can show in the Intermediate Non-Pro, the Non-Pro, the Limited Open, the Intermediate Open and the Open classes.

* Now, let’s say Rider B earned $35,000 within the past 12 months. Even though this amount is less than $50,000, Rider B is not eligible to drop down one level because no rider can EVER drop down to the Limited Class.

Rider C is classified as an Open rider with lifetime earnings of $650,000. Rider C can show in Intermediate Open and the Open classes.

Rider D is classified as an Amateur rider with lifetime earnings of $50,000. Rider D can show in the Intermediate Amateur, the Amateur, the Limited Non-Pro, the Intermediate Non-Pro, the Non-Pro, the Limited Open, Intermediate Open and the Open classes.

* Rider E is classified as an Amateur rider with lifetime earnings of $225,000 and turns 70 years old. Rider E is now eligible to drop down to the Intermediate Amateur class regardless of his or her lifetime earnings.

* Rider F is classified an a Non-Pro rider with lifetime earnings of $1.2 million but has only won $40,000 within the past 12 months. Because the amount won within the past 12 months is less than $50,000 – under the revolving door feature – Rider F would be eligible to show in the Intermediate Non-Pro.

Weekend Class Structure Proposal

Under the proposal, there will be four divisions at Weekend shows : Open, Non-Pro, Amateur and Youth. A rider can compete in the division he or she qualifies in as determined by the definition of an Open, Non-Pro, Amateur and Youth as outlined by current NCHA rules.

The levels within each division are based upon the rider’s total lifetime earnings at the beginning of the NCHA point year. There is no distinction between limited-age event earnings and weekend earnings for rider earnings. However, consistent with existing Novice horse rules, horse earnings for weekend eligibility do not include Limited Aged Event earnings. For World Standings, earnings only from the top level in each division (Open, Non-Pro and Amateur) will be counted.

Open Classes

The Open will have two levels within the class. A rider must enter the Open class. A rider, if eligible, can enter the Intermediate and/or Limited classes. The Intermediate and Limited class will be an optional jackpot class within a class (consistent with the way the Senior World Tour is currently being done).

To qualify for the Intermediate or Limited Open Class, a rider must have total lifetime earnings of:

Intermediate: $200,001 – $749,999

Limited: $0 – $200,000

The $25,000 Novice Horse and $5,000 Novice Horse classes will remain as currently structured.

Non-Pro Classes

A rider must enter the Non-Pro class. A rider, if eligible, can enter the Intermediate and/or Limited classes. The Intermediate and Limited class will be an optional jackpot class within a class (consistent with the way the Senior World Tour is currently being done).

To qualify for the Intermediate or Limited Non-Pro Class, a rider must have total lifetime earnings of:

Intermediate: $100,001 – $499,999

Limited: $0 – $100,000

A rider that qualifies for the Limited Class can, if they desire, enter the Intermediate Class.

The $25,000 Novice Horse Non-Pro and $5,000 Novice Horse Non-Pro will remain as currently structured. The $35,000 Non Pro class will be replaced with the $50,000 Non-Pro class.

Amateur Classes

A rider must enter the Amateur class. A rider, if eligible, can enter the Intermediate and/or Limited classes. The Intermediate and Limited class will be an optional jackpot class within a class (consistent with the way the Senior World Tour is currently being done).

To qualify for the Intermediate or Limited Amateur Class, a rider must have total lifetime earnings of:

* Intermediate: $25,001 – $99,999

* Limited: $0 – $25,000

A rider that qualifies for the Limited class can, if they desire, enter the Intermediate class. The $15,0000 Amateur will be replaced with the $25,000 Amateur class.

The $2,000 Limit Rider and Youth will remain as currently structured.

Proposed weekend classes:

Open

Non-Pro

Amateur

$25,000 Novice Horse

$25,000 Novice Horse Non-Pro

$50,000 Non-Pro

$25,000 Amateur

$5,000 Novice Horse

$5,000 Novice Horse Non-Pro

$2,000 Limit Rider