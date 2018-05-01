Legendary Sire Dual Rey “Lived Life On His Own Terms”

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

A legend in the cutting industry has died.

Equi-Stat Elite $39 Million Sire Dual Rey (Dual Pep x Nurse Rey x Wyoming Doc) was humanely euthanized on Monday in Colorado at the home of his owner and breeder, Linda Holmes.

Jeff Oswood, of Oswood Stallion Station, said the stallion was put down due to infirmities of old age. The 24-year-old Quarter Horse, who stood for the last decade at Oswood in Weatherford, Texas, had been in Colorado since last fall.

“He was up there for six months,” Oswood said. “Enjoyed life, got turned out and, knowing him, raised hell.”

Dual Rey always had his idiosyncrasies. Oswood said the stallion liked people, but clearly favored some more than others – and made his feelings clear. Oswood was the only person on the property that collected Dual Rey, and one of two staffers that drove the horse to Colorado last year.

“He lived life on his own terms, so you just worked around his stuff and he was like that to the end,” he said. “He was a nice horse to be around – never had an evil thought – but he was just a little different.”

Dual Rey made his debut to the cutting world with Equi-Stat Elite $8 Million Rider Lloyd Cox in the 1997 NCHA Futurity. They tied for sixth in the Open finals, and went on to win $105,038 in the show pen.

However, Dual Rey’s biggest impact on the sport to date has been in the breeding barn. As of this writing, his get have earned him an Equi-Stat sire record of $39,320,118.

His leading earners are NCHA Open World Champion Special Nu Baby ($486,156), Breeder’s Invitational Derby Open Champion Rey Down Sally ($412,181) and NCHA Super Stakes Open Champion Reys Desire ($409,851).

Even with all that success, Oswood believes the sorrel stallion’s lasting impact may come in the next generation.

“I think his legacy’s obviously yet to be written,” he said. “I believe he’s truly a broodmare sire. There’s a lot of great daughters already that have proved themselves, and some young studs.”

According to Equi-Stat, Dual Rey has sired the dams of earners of more than $13.8 million, including NCHA Non-Pro Horse of The Year Reyzin ($417,925, by High Brow CD); NCHA Futurity Open Champion Stevie Rey Von ($370,942, by Metallic Cat) and his full sister, NCHA Non-Pro Horse of the Year Purple Reyn ($361,880); as well as NCHA Super Stakes Open Champion Hashtags ($299,2001, by Metallic Cat).

Last year, his grandson Dual Reyish (Hottish x A Little Reylena x Dual Rey) won the NCHA Futurity Open Championship.

Last year, his grandson Dual Reyish (Hottish x A Little Reylena x Dual Rey) won the NCHA Futurity Open Championship.