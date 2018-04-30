Magnum Chic Dream Hits Another Milestone

The 2018 National Reining Breeders Classic (NRBC) in Katy, Texas, produced many shining moments for the sport of reining. With great talent in both the Classic Open and Non-Pro competitions, multiple horses and riders carved their way into history books. Among those receiving accolades was Magnum Chic Dream, who became only the sixth National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Five Million Dollar Sire.

Magnum Chic Dream is a 22-year-old stallion by NRHA Six Million Dollar Sire and Hall of Fame Inductee Smart Chic Olena and out of Sailin Barbee (by NRHA Million Dollar Sire and Hall of Fame Inductee Topsail Cody). Bred by Guy DuPonchel and owned by Viola Scott, the sorrel stallion stands at Cedar Ridge Stallion Station in Whitesboro, Texas.

During her reining career, Scott owned and rode “Magnum” from 2002-2004 after taking the reins from NRHA Professional Patti Brownshadel. Boasting more than $44,000 in NRHA Lifetime Earnings (LTE), the stallion’s top finishes in the show pen include:

1999 NRHA Futurity Open Finalist, Intermediate Open Finalist and Limited Open Reserve Champion ridden by Brownshadel

2000 NRHA Derby Intermediate Open Co-Reserve Champion ridden by Brownshadel

2004 American Quarter Horse Association Senior Reining World Champion ridden by NRHA Professional Casey Hinton

Magnum’s biggest success came within the breeding pen. He has sired many champions, including the 2015 NRHA Futurity Level 4 Non-Pro Reserve Champion, the 2016 NRHA Futurity Level 4 Non-Pro Champion and the 2017 National Reining Breeders Classic Level 4 Open and Non-Pro champions.

At the 2018 NRBC, Magnum had 10 horses competing in the Classic Open and Non-Pro finals, earning him more than $38,873 to push the sire over the five million dollar mark.

Magnum’s highest-earning offspring include: