Modern Gun & Duane Latimer rode to a 228 to win the NRBC Level 4 and Prime Time Open titles. • Photo by Kristin Pitzer
Reining Events

EVENT RECAP: 2018 NRBC

The National Reining Breeders Classic (NRBC), held at the Great Southwest Equestrian Center in Katy, Texas, showcased some of the best reiners April 15-22 and featured more than $595,000 in added money.

Classic Open

Modern Gun and Duane Latimer Crowned NRBC Level 4 Open Champions

Classic Non-Pro

After Nine Years, Jose Vazquez Again Finds Victory at NRBC

Open Reining and CRI 3*

Wimpys Littlecolonel Back in Action at NRBC

 

