EVENT RECAP: 2018 NRBC

The National Reining Breeders Classic (NRBC), held at the Great Southwest Equestrian Center in Katy, Texas, showcased some of the best reiners April 15-22 and featured more than $595,000 in added money.

Classic Open

Modern Gun and Duane Latimer Crowned NRBC Level 4 Open Champions

Classic Non-Pro

After Nine Years, Jose Vazquez Again Finds Victory at NRBC

Open Reining and CRI 3*

Wimpys Littlecolonel Back in Action at NRBC

