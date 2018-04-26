EVENT RECAP: 2018 NCHA Super Stakes

The Lucas Oil National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Super Stakes is the first Triple Crown cutting of the year. The 2018 edition of the event, held March 29-April 22, welcomed 2,167 entries to Fort Worth, Texas, and paid out $3,211,847. Read on and click the links to learn more about all the champions!
Super Stakes Open
Super Stakes Limited Open
Cooper Doubles Down at the Super Stakes
Super Stakes Non-Pro
Tic-Tac-Tie in the Super Stakes Non-Pro
Super Stakes Limited Non-Pro
Lance Cooper & Zen And Tonic Still Unstoppable
Super Stakes Unlimited Amateur
Davis Double Dips in Unlimited Amateur
Super Stakes Amateur
Vivas Lives It up in Will Rogers
Super Stakes Classic Open
Fults Ranch Ltd. Delivers 1-2 Punch in NCHA Super Stakes Classic
Super Stakes Classic Limited Open
Reyefied Carries Erickson to NCHA Super Stakes Classic Limited Open Title
Super Stakes Classic Non-Pro
Anderson and Littlemak Ride to Classic Non-Pro Championship
Super Stakes Classic Limited Non-Pro
Chelsea Tatum Marks Big to Win NCHA Super Stakes Classic Limited Non-Pro
Super Stakes Classic Unlimited Amateur
Barker Wins First Major NCHA Super Stakes Title with Smooth Nu Cat
Super Stakes Classic Amateur
Vangilder and Pattillo Split NCHA Super Stakes Classic Amateur Championship
