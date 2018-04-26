EVENT RECAP: 2018 NCHA Super Stakes

The Lucas Oil National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Super Stakes is the first Triple Crown cutting of the year. The 2018 edition of the event, held March 29-April 22, welcomed 2,167 entries to Fort Worth, Texas, and paid out $3,211,847. Read on and click the links to learn more about all the champions!

Super Stakes Open

So Cool & So Hot

Super Stakes Limited Open

Cooper Doubles Down at the Super Stakes

Super Stakes Non-Pro

Tic-Tac-Tie in the Super Stakes Non-Pro

Super Stakes Limited Non-Pro

Lance Cooper & Zen And Tonic Still Unstoppable

Super Stakes Unlimited Amateur

Davis Double Dips in Unlimited Amateur

Super Stakes Amateur

Vivas Lives It up in Will Rogers

Super Stakes Classic Open

Fults Ranch Ltd. Delivers 1-2 Punch in NCHA Super Stakes Classic

Super Stakes Classic Limited Open

Reyefied Carries Erickson to NCHA Super Stakes Classic Limited Open Title

Super Stakes Classic Non-Pro

Anderson and Littlemak Ride to Classic Non-Pro Championship

Super Stakes Classic Limited Non-Pro

Chelsea Tatum Marks Big to Win NCHA Super Stakes Classic Limited Non-Pro

Super Stakes Classic Unlimited Amateur

Barker Wins First Major NCHA Super Stakes Title with Smooth Nu Cat

Super Stakes Classic Amateur

Vangilder and Pattillo Split NCHA Super Stakes Classic Amateur Championship

