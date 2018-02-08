Study: Therapeutic Riding May Be “Clinically Effective” For PTSD Treatment

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

A recent study that found therapeutic riding had a positive impact on veterans with post-traumatic stress (PTSD) or traumatic brain injuries is being praised by advocates of equine-assisted therapy.

The study, “Effects of therapeutic horseback riding on military veteran’s posttraumatic stress disorder,” was published in the January, 2018, issue of the Military Medical Research Journal.

The study found that veterans who rode once a week for six weeks showed “statistically significant decreases” in their PTSD symptoms, which can include anxiety, flashbacks, and emotional numbing.

Authors of the study concluded therapeutic riding “may be a clinically effective intervention for alleviating PTSD symptoms in military veterans.”

The study was funded by the Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF), a group seeks to advance knowledge of horse-human interactions and the impact on health and wellness.

The HHRF said the study highlighted what professional therapeutic riding instructors and center participants already suspected about the impact of horses on those suffering from PTSD. The findings are especially important now, the group said in a statement, when the country urgently seeks methods to support veterans in need.

According to the study, an estimated 23 million veterans suffer from PTSD.

