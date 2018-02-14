SLR Won Smart Wolf Grasps Open Two Rein World Championship

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

John Swales, of Millarville, Alberta, Canada, the 2017 World’s Greatest Horseman Champion, added another major accolade to his resume when he guided SLR Won Smart Wolf (Paddys Irish Whiskey x Smart Miss Wolf x Smart Trip Olena) owned by Keri Hudson-Reykdal, to the Open Two Rein World Championship.

Swales and the gelding earned at total 440.5 score (220 rein/220.5 fence), claiming $5,872 in first-place money. That paycheck pushed Swales to an Equi-Stat record of nearly $915,000.

“I tried to show him as hard as I could and tried not to box my cow too much, and he felt great,” Swales said.

The World Championship also came with a custom saddle from DC Cow Horse Gear, a CR Morrison Trophy sponsored by Paul and Amy Bailey, a Gist buckle sponsored by NexGen Compounding, a jacket sponsored by CR Ranchwear, a Stockman hat sponsored by JW Brooks Custom Hat Company and product from Platinum Performance.

Non-Pro Limited

Julie Bowden, from Amarillo, Texas, claimed the Non Pro Limited World Championship riding her 2007 gelding, Elans A Chic (Elans Playboy x Starring A Chic x Smart Chic Olena).

“He has just been a dream come true,” Bowden said following her winning run on “Elans.”

Bowden scored a 432.5 composite (216 rein/216.5 cow). The World Championship came with a $3,730 paycheck, which brought the gelding’s lifetime earnings to nearly $30,000. Bowden now boasts an Equi-Stat record of $7,904.

Bowden also received a Bob’s Custom Saddle, a Gist buckle sponsored by Mike and Kelly Warner, a Stockman hat from JW Brooks Custom Hat Company, a CR Morrison Trophy sponsored by Paul and Amy Bailey, a jacket from CR Ranchwear and product from Platinum Performance and San Juan Ranch/Santa Cruz Animal Health.