SJR Cash Advance Crowned Limited Open Hackamore Champion

King of the Limited Open? If there was such a title, Caleb Jantz would lay undisputed claim to it in Fort Worth, after winning his second Limited Open World Championship in two days.

On Sunday, he took the Limited Open Bridle title aboard Boonsmal Bling. On Monday, Jantz claimed the Limited Open Hackamore World Championship riding Del and Susan Bell’s mare, SJR Cash Advance ( Dual Rey x Shesa Lota Cash x Nu Cash).

Jantz, who is an assistant trainer to National Reined Cow Horse Association Million Dollar Rider and Snaffle Bit Futurity Champion Jake Telford, piloted SJR Cash Advance to a 435 composite (215.5 rein/219.5 fence), earning $3,112.

Jantz added to his pileup of prizes: a Don Rich Custom Saddle, Gist buckle, CR Morrison Trophy, JW Brooks Stockman Cowboy hat, a World Finals jacket, product from Platinum Performance, and a gift certificate from NexGen Compounding.